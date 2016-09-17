CoinOut Wants To Digitize The Pennies In Your Pocket

Who isn’t frustrated at coming home with a pocket full of loose change? Well, just like almost everything else in the universe, there’s an app for that.

CoinOut, a startup founded by Jeff Witten, aims to bring the benefits of electronic money to the multitudes of people who pay cash by allowing you to save the change you receive at participating merchants to your phone. From there you can send the balance to your bank account, transfer it to an Amazon.com gift card, or donate it to charity.

Jeff Witten

To spread the service, Witten, 28, has inked a deal with First Data to distribute CoinOut as an app for the roughly 115,000 of the payments technology provider’s Clover devices deployed in the U.S. at spots like your local coffee shop, sandwich bistro, or shoe repair store. Merchants who download CoinOut to their Clover have at least five ways to accept payment: cash, credit, debit, mobile, or cash with CoinOut.

You can sign up for CoinOut without a bank account, debit or credit card, or smartphone. All you need is a cellphone number, which you enter to enroll and, thereafter, at checkout whenever you choose to send your change to the digital coin jar.

In Witten’s view, a service that caters to consumers who pay cash should honor that commitment. “I like using cash and I wanted to make it better, and despite what many people say, it’s not going away,” he told Fast Company. “For small businesses, we’re reducing the cost of processing cash and providing tools to enhance their bottom line and make their lives easier.”

At Shu’s Flower, a shop in NYC’s NoLita neighborhood that is using CoinOut, I recently handed over two $5 bills to pay for tweedia that cost $8.71. At the register, I coined out, which meant that I entered my phone number into the Clover screen, which the clerk had turned to me. The system prompted me to select whether I wanted to stash $1.29 in CoinOut or 29 cents in CoinOut and $1 in cash. I chose the combo, which put the coins in CoinOut (a text message from the company alerted me to my balance) and spared me a pocketful of change.