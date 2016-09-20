7 Signs That Being A Manager Is Burning You Out

It’s pretty much a given that as a manager, you’re going to have more high-level responsibilities than the employees you oversee. But feeling chronically overworked and stressed is not something you should just live with as a condition of your job.

Constantly telling yourself that things will get better after tax time, performance reviews, the merger, or the next big thing that’s happening?

“Stress is a normal reaction that helps us cope with challenges and threats in the environment, but we’re only meant to experience it in short bursts,” says David Ballard, assistant executive director for organizational excellence with the American Psychological Association in Washington, D.C.

If you recognize these seven signs about yourself and your job, it might be time to seek out a change.

1. You’re Snippy

Being a good manager means you make yourself “mentally and emotionally available to those you work with,” says Jason Lauritsen, director of client success at Quantum Workplace, an employee-engagement software company in Omaha, Nebraska. But when you’re overworked, you’ve got less to give; you’re worn thin, increasing the likelihood of friction between you and others. Here’s another way of looking at it: “It’s like trying to download an app on your phone when the memory is full,” says Lauritsen. “The only way to fix it is to uninstall something from your day-to-day grind to make some room.”

2. You Forget Things

With so much on your mind, you’re going to forget things from time to time. But unless your job eases its grip, your memory is likely only going to get worse. That’s because when you’re under stress, it’s hard to think clearly and form new memories, says Julie Anderson, a clinical associate professor of psychiatry at Oregon Health & Science University in Portland, Oregon. When you’re overworked and experiencing burnout, you may have trouble concentrating and can become quite forgetful, she says.

3. You’re Constantly Late

As a manager, you’re in demand much of the workday. Poor time management can cause undue stress on you and your team. “If you’re constantly running behind and on tight deadlines, the pressure never lets up, and it can feel like you don’t even have a minute to breathe,” Ballard says. “Sometimes this comes from an excessive workload, but other times it’s just that you need to learn to manage your time more effectively.”

4. You Live For The Future

Are you constantly telling yourself that things will get better after tax time, performance reviews, the merger, or the next big thing that’s happening? “This is a form of denial,” Lauritsen says. “When we feel overworked, it can be hard to muster the energy to really consider the circumstances and take intentional action to do something about it. So, instead, we try to make ourselves feel better by convincing ourselves that if we wait long enough, things will get better on their own.”