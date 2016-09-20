Tracking The World’s Boats By Satellite, To Catch Illegal Fishing From Space

Black-market fish–caught illegally, or unreported or unregulated–make up as much as a third of the fish sold in the world. But catching pirate fishermen among the tens of thousands of fishing boats in world is not an easy problem to solve.

Now, like activists tracking forests and factory farms, ocean nonprofits and governments are increasingly turning to satellites and algorithms to find violations.

Global Fishing Watch, a tool launched publicly on September 15, maps out broadcast data that tracks ships using satellites. The tool can track the path of ships over time, and identify suspicious patterns that indicate either overfishing or illegal fishing.

“We can set good policies, but if they’re not being followed, they don’t work,” says Jacqueline Savitz, vice president for U.S. oceans at the nonprofit Oceana, which partnered with Google and the nonprofit SkyTruth on the tool. “So we also need to address that problem. Global Fishing Watch is a way to try to shed light on the amount of fishing that’s happening, and the type of fishing and whether or not fishing is following the rules.”

Oceana has used satellite data for years, but in the past, analysis happened manually, watching the path of a ship in real time to determine whether it might be fishing illegally.

A fishery analyst “would have to wait by the computer to plot a data point of where the vessel was, and then she would wait again and plot the next data point of where the vessel now was two or four hours later,” says Savitz. “And do that over long periods of time and develop a pattern of where is this vessel and is it fishing.”

The process could take months, and that was only for a single boat. The new system can automatically analyze all 35,000 large commercial boats that use the Automatic Identification System (AIS), which tracks boats from satellites and land-based receivers. Using algorithms, it can identify suspicious patterns.