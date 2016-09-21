New York City’s Quest To Become A Better Place To Get Old

In New York City, nearly 1.4 million citizens are over the age of 60, a number that is projected to increase to almost 2 million by the year 2040. This growing portion of the population isn’t easily accommodated by typical New York housing. It’s a problem that will only grow worse over the next century, and one the city is starting to address now–with a new guide to retrofitting any building for aging New Yorkers, allowing them to “age in place.”

The concept of aging in one’s own home contrasts sharply with the typical practice of moving older citizens to assisted living facilities or nursing homes when they get too old to keep up their house on their own. “We’ve created a bit of a warehouse model,” says Susan Wright, a principle architect at New York-based firm Gruzen Samton and a member of the New York American Institute of Architects, who helped create the guide. “That’s going to have to change with the baby boomers, who aren’t going to put up with that.”

An outdoor common space in New York City incorporates brightly colored seating; a clear, wide pathway with an even, hard surface; and ample lighting. [Photo: courtesy Encore Community Services]

“Aging in place means a solution for people of all income levels,” Wright says.

In just about every way, the longer an elder can live at home, the better. Remaining at home and independent can increase health and well-being for older people. Fewer people moving into assisted living facilities also means fewer people will have to go on Medicaid to be able to afford the move. Seniors benefit when they can remain an active part of the community they’ve been in for many years. Besides the obvious value of having your loved ones around, older people also patronize businesses and can keep watch over things during the day when others are at work.

What’s more, aging in place is an equitable solution for middle-, working-, and lower-class families. “Many of the models being set up right now are for the one percenters,” says Wright. “They’re for people who can afford to move into a beautiful elderly community with resources and expensive one-bedroom apartments. Aging in place means a solution for people of all income levels and that makes it a better city as well.”

The benefits are clear, but creating safe and comfortable housing that supports aging in place is a huge challenge for cities, one that can require action from landlords as well as tenants. In New York, a group of architects is working with city officials to give building owners the resources to start solving some of the more manageable housing issues on their own.

The Department For The Aging

Aging in place is a popular topic for many nonprofits, architects, and people working in health care; the AARP has its own guide on the subject geared toward local governments. But these initiatives need support at the legislative level to get wider reach and to become enforceable. While many states have Departments of Aging, Wright says that New York is ahead of many of its peers when it comes to mobilizing behind aging and housing projects.

The city’s Department for the Aging, or DFTA, is a government agency within the mayor’s office that typically helps seniors navigate issues like benefits, transit, and medical care. In 2015, New York City passed a law that required the department get to work on a guide that could show building owners how to help tenants age in place.