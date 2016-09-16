My Parents’ Review of Twitter’s NFL Broadcast

Last night, Twitter streamed the first of 10 Thursday-night football games that it has bought the rights to air this season. Hosting NFL games is part of a wider strategy to woo new users to the social network : The game, like other live events on Twitter, was broadcast next to a running stream of tweets that a new user could consume without necessarily understanding the nuances of hashtags, @ mentions, and other of Twitter’s less-than-intuitive conventions .

The idea is to showcase Twitter as a complement to news rather than as a social network, and to show people who aren’t interested in, say, sharing baby pictures, why they should use the product. Twitter reportedly paid between $10 million and $15 million for rights to stream the games.

To understand whether Twitter accomplished its goal of approachability for people who don’t typically use the platform, I turned to the lifelong football fans I know best: My parents, who taught me that calling people during Sunday games is as rude as calling on Christmas.

“Would I watch it on my laptop?” My dad asks me when I request that he watch the game on Twitter.

Twitter has made its version of the game available on its mobile app, its desktop product, and in its apps for the Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Xbox. My dad opts for the laptop. My mom watches on her iPad. Neither has any trouble navigating to the game from the link I send them (Twitter doesn’t require viewers sign up or sign in to watch). Though my parents were watching in the same room, I interviewed them individually via text message.

“It’s kind of hard to go back and forth from [the stream] to the tweets,” my dad says as soon as he pulls up the game. “It might be fun to have video on TV and watch the tweets on a PC.”

This, I tell him, is what many people do with Twitter while watching all sorts of events, even if they’re not streamed live on Twitter. Has he thought about tweeting?