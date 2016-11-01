Why National Geographic Decided To Dump The Dumb And Get Back To Its Educated Roots

Leonardo DiCaprio isn’t offering any easy solutions, he’s not cheerleading a new PSA, and he’s not reading off cue cards. The new National Geographic documentary Before the Flood follows the Academy Award-winning actor’s journey to desperately find some optimism for the planet, amid his own pessimism toward our ability to save ourselves and the earth from climate change-induced disaster. This is less Naked and Afraid, more Educated and Concerned.

That shift in tone may initially seem less sexy, less likely to grab you by the eyeballs, but it represents a larger change within National Geographic itself, from chasing reality TV ratings with shows like . . . well, Chasing UFOs and Diggers, to programming that more accurately reflects the reputation for smart science and cutting-edge exploration its built over the last century with its magazine.

National Geographic Partners CEO Declan Moore, a 20-year veteran with the company who most recently served as its chief media officer, says that they recognized a growing appetite for high-production values, engaging storytelling, delivered in exciting ways. “Why not build around that?” says Moore. “That then led to saying, okay, let’s look at ways in which we can reposition the brand, in addition to changing the product, in terms of the priorities in the programming.”

It also coincided with another re-examination of the business, when last year 21st Century Fox increased its existing holdings in the brand with a $725 million deal that added the magazine and other assets to its existing partnership with National Geographic’s U.S. and international TV channels.

One of the brand’s first series following the deal was The Story of God with Morgan Freeman, which debuted in April this year and became the channel’s highest rated series ever. “If you were to call the space we’re in as ‘specialty entertainment,’ there are other brands in there who are also growing—BBC, the Economist, Monocle—that reflects the growing appetite among consumers, particularly millennials and gen Z, for quality, smart content,” says Moore.

You could argue the dude watching Chasing UFOs is a huge National Geographic fan, but odds are the brand’s most passionate fans are those who grew up reading the magazine, associating it with some the smartest, most interesting stories on the planet. Moore says the content and conversation around newer shows like The Story of God, Years of Living Dangerously, StarTalk, Origins, and now Before the Flood represents both the brand’s desire to get back to its roots, but also the increased interest in smart content that’s still entertaining.

“There is huge interest, and that’s a great thing for society,” he says. “Look at Neil deGrasse Tyson’s Startalk–he’s a superstar with millennials and gen Zs. It’s not an age thing for people to be interested in this kind of stuff, if you make it fascinating. The curiosity gene is in all of us, and if you feed and satisfy that curiosity, that’s a tremendous opportunity to make a difference and create value.”