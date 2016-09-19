Apple’s $14.5 BillIon In Back Taxes Should Belong To The U.S.–But We Didn’t Want To Take It

The recent European Commission order to Ireland to collect $14.5 billion in back taxes from Apple Inc . has led to outcries from Apple , Ireland , and the United States government . Apple, of course, defends its aggressive tax avoidance schemes. Ireland defends its tax-haven status. And the U.S. government claims the money may actually be owed to the U.S. rather than EU. The truth is that the United States left the $14.5 billion on the sidewalk, inviting Europe to swoop in and pick it up. It’s time to end the U.S. corruption and incompetence that transfers U.S. taxpayer dollars to the rest of the world.

Given its role in the R&D, the U.S. government–in the name of U.S. taxpayers–has a direct claim on the returns to Apple’s IP.

The underlying economic issue is this: Apple and other tech companies earn their living by selling intellectual property (IP). The input costs of an iPhone are around $240, around one third of the retail list price of the phone. The rest of the retail value reflects the profits earned on Apple’s IP.

The IP has been produced overwhelmingly in the United States, and much of it with U.S. government R&D financing. Given its role in the R&D, the U.S. government–in the name of U.S. taxpayers–not only has a direct claim on the returns to Apple’s IP, but also an indirect claim through the taxation of corporate income.

When Apple sells an iPhone outside of the U.S., whether from a local Apple store in Europe or through a shipment from the U.S. or elsewhere, almost all of the profits on that sale reflect the earnings on Apple’s intellectual property. Even if the sale is from a European Apple store, the earnings on the iPhone sale reflect the export of IP services from the U.S., rather than the earnings of the Apple store itself. As with any U.S.-based income, the earnings should therefore be subject to U.S. corporate income taxation.

Alas, the IRS–under the directives of a political system beholden to U.S. corporate interests–has allowed sheer economic gimmickry to intrude on these basic economic facts. Through a variety of tax-avoidance schemes approved in broad daylight by the IRS and the U.S. Congress, America’s tech giants book their foreign sales as foreign profits rather than as earnings on U.S.-based IP.

In the case of Apple, the U.S. headquarters, Apple Inc., transfers the development rights to its products to a wholly owned Apple subsidiary in Ireland (Apple Sales International, or ASI) according to a “cost-sharing” agreement. Under the tax code, the cost-sharing agreement between affiliates of the same company should follow the principle of “arms-length” pricing. In the corporate books, ASI should be charged a commercial royalty fee for the right to market Apple Inc.’s IP. The royalty fee should reflect the fair market value of the IP, as if ASI was a nonaffiliated company. The bulk of ASI’s earnings would and should thereby be transferred back to the United States as royalty earnings of Apple Inc.

In fact, in a shocking tax gift to Apple, the IRS does not enforce the arms-length rule. Apple Inc. charges only a token royalty fee to ASI under the so-called cost-sharing agreement. As a result, the profits on European sales stay with the European subsidiary. If the IRS required a consolidated income statement of Apple and ASI, the lack of arms-length pricing of the royalties wouldn’t matter. ASI’s inflated profits would still show up on the consolidated account. Yet under another IRS accounting fiction, Apple is allowed to avoid consolidating ASI’s profits with those of the parent company, Apple Inc.