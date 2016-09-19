Here’s The Right Way To Read A Room

Maybe you’re pitching new business to a client or giving a presentation to your own team. If you’re smart and even reasonably creative, your brain will be working overtime on how the meeting is progressing and how people are reacting.

In other words, you’re “reading the room”: Did that guy just look at his watch for the second time? The woman on the left, is she doodling? And you’ll adjust according to your perceptions of what’s going on around you, perhaps by skipping a couple of slides to shave off some time, or suddenly raising your voice to grab everyone’s attention.

Most of us learned these basic room-reading skills in Business 101 or else just picked them up the hard way, trial and error. And for most of us, it stops there–our observational techniques and our responses are mostly intuitive. But that can be limiting, or even risky. The key is to make sure what you’re observing is as close to what’s really going on as possible, and then adjust your approach if it’s missing the mark with your audience. In other words, you can’t just read the room–you’ve got to inhabit it. Here’s how.

Your perceptions of what’s going on around you are important, but they’re not the full story–and can even hold you back from grasping it. While you’re busy checking out what everybody else is doing, you project your own experiences (replete with all your personal and cultural biases) onto your perceptions, which could be dead wrong.

When someone looks at her watch . . . she might be drowning in boredom. But what if she’s loving your talk and can’t wait for Q&A time?

Sure, when someone looks at her watch during your presentation, she might be drowning in boredom. But what if she’s loving your talk and can’t wait for Q&A time? I’ve just never been convinced that anyone can agree on what crossing arms or any other physical motions mean for everyone across the board.

So instead of thinking you have it all figured out, try not to just register your own perceptions, but to then take those and check them against the people around you. You might pause in your speaking and change your position: sit if you’ve been standing, step from behind a podium, or move to their side of the table.

Then candidly speak to what you’ve been perceiving. Use “I” statements and ask open-ended questions. And even if you’re peeved at (what you perceive as) inattentive behavior, speak without blaming, shaming, or complaining. Someone could have quarreled with their partner the morning before coming to your presentation and may still be mentally miles away; they might be worried about a sick kid.