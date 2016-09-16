WNBA MVP Elena Delle Donne Gets Personal In Striking New Gatorade Ad

WHAT: A new Gatorade ad starring WNBA MVP Elena Delle Donne focuses on how her life off the court has deeply influenced how she approaches the game.

WHO: Gatorade, TBWA/Chiat/Day LA

WHY WE CARE: Aside from Olympic sports, it’s not often we see a major sports brand ad starring a female athlete. Of course, the tide may be turning there with heavyweights like Under Armour and Nike boosting the gender equality of their epic ad outputs. But, as truly great as she is, we rarely see anyone beyond Serena Williams get the marquee treatment. That’s what makes this new spot from Gatorade such a breath of fresh air, which will surely introduce Delle Donne to many sports fans for the first time. But that’s not the only reason this ad sticks out–it’s also an incredibly personal story, the kind we don’t often hear from our athlete heroes but could always use more of.

The brand also created an art installation outside Chicago’s Allstate Arena. Created by artist Michael Murphy, the piece uses 1,606 wind spinners and a 20 x 20-foot metal structure to craft a unique portrait of Delle Donne that can only be seen from one speciﬁc vantage point.