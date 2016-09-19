The Right Doses Of Self-Interest And Altruism For Your Career

There are, roughly speaking, two types of people out there: those who mainly look out for themselves (sometimes at all costs) and those who are eager to help any and everyone at the first opportunity. Of course, most of us fall somewhere on a spectrum between those two tendencies, but that means keeping them in balance isn’t always easy. That’s especially true at work, where office politics can cause us to tilt toward self-preservation in certain contexts and altruism in others. Here are a few ways to keep those impulses in balance.

Many years ago I had a client who struggled with a “likability” problem. It was no wonder no one liked her, though. She was an attorney with her own practice but offered pretty shoddy services, treating employees badly, and refusing to pay vendors properly–all in an effort to pad the bottom line.

The difference between being a self-serving person and a self-preserving one is the ability to care.

Her business eventually went under, but it was evident long before then that her only real motivation for having a business or working with clients in the first place was self-serving. She didn’t care about her clients and or her employees. She didn’t actually care about anyone else at all.

And that’s the point. The difference between being a self-serving person and a self-preserving one is the ability to care. When you’re looking out for yourself, you may have a specific way of doing things, a solid work ethic, and a refusal to let yourself be taken advantage of. You have ambitious goals you want to achieve, but you don’t want to achieve them at others’ expense–you don’t knock others down so you can climb over them.

This is worth spelling out because the difference isn’t always immediately apparent. Self-preserving people can come across as selfish, especially because they’re generally more willing to sacrifice other things in order to achieve their goals. And that perception can have real ramifications for your career, even if you genuinely do care about others and don’t want to purchase your success at their expense.

The trick is to make sure you communicate that your goals and ambitions will benefit the group, team, clients, or other people–and not just to say they they do, but to prove it. Find partnerships, build coalitions, and delegate to get the work done. When the objectives you’re so vehemently pursuing clearly benefit others and not just you, you’ll naturally win allies. People rally around self-preserving leaders as long as they know there’s a purpose behind the sacrifice.

One the other hand, if you constantly volunteer to help people, work on side projects, fundraise, or get involved with others’ problems, it might be because you haven’t found your purpose.