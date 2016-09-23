The World’s Most Cosmopolitan Chicken Is Coming To Detroit

Forget the state fair. The most-worldly chicken on the planet is living in fancier digs.

At the Wasserman Projects, a gallery in Detroit, Michigan, a new exhibit is opening that features a chicken that is partly an artistic statement, partly a mad science experiment.

The Cosmopolitan Chicken Project is the work of Belgian artist Koen Vanmechelen, who for 20 years has been on a one-man mission to breed a chicken flock that defies the constraints of industrial agriculture.

In 1999, he took a chicken breed from Belgium, the Mechelse Koekdek, and a chicken breed from France, the Poulet de Bresse, and mated them together on the border between the two countries. Next, he took one of the offspring–a black chicken, among many white and grey animals–and mated it with an English breed in the middle of London. Every year since, he has added a new breed from a new country to the genetic line.

Twenty years later, he arrives in Detroit to add an American Wyandotte–named for a Great Lakes Native American tribe–to the mix.

“This is the biggest genetic pool in the world,” Vanmechelen is jubilant in saying.

Vanmechelen first became interested in chickens at age five, as his family raised them in their garden. He started to breed chickens in his room, fascinated to watch the struggle of a chick emerging from an egg. As a young artist, he explored wooden sculptures of chickens that dealt with themes related to animal domestication and captivity. Creating a breeding program as artistic statement ended up a logical step.