Satellite Images Of Data Centers And Military Bases Become Lenticular Works Of Art

To call a virtual globe the god’s-eye view implies a completeness, a totality of vision. But the aerial perspective of Earth, as seen on Google Maps, EarthExplorer, and Marble, is far from complete. Instead, it’s a photographic perspective from various satellites hurtling around the globe, stitched together into a pretty remarkable whole. A collage, if you will.

In the exhibition Reconnaissance, writer and artist Ingrid Burrington explores this patchwork, incomplete god’s-eye view. Her debut show, which opens today at NOME Gallery in Berlin, presents a series of lenticular prints, each showcasing merged photographic instances of grounded infrastructures like data centers, military bases, and downlinks.

As Burrington tells Co.Create, her goal with Reconnaissance is to remind viewers that the now quotidian aerial perspective, normalized by Google, didn’t just come out of nowhere. It was the result of decades of research and development in the fields aerospace and electrical engineering. To that end, Burrington turns the satellite gaze back down at the infrastructure that enabled. Viewers see sites like Edwards Air Force Base in Southern California, and Google’s data center in Moncks Corner, South Carolina, amongst other places.

“For me and probably a lot of other people, growing up online meant growing up alongside Google, and more than just about any other company they’ve normalized the aerial perspective as a way of seeing the world by making it something really quotidian,” Burrington says. “Of course NASA and private companies like DigitalGlobe made those images possible, but prior to Google Earth the idea of an ordinary person with internet access being able to casually look at, say, images of a drone base in Djibouti was pretty unthinkable. Now, it’s pretty easy to assume that one has a constant, perfect bird’s-eye view of the world. Which is kind of incredible and really weird.”

Burrington’s interest in satellite imagery grew out of her friendship with Charlie Lloyd, a satellite imagery expert and engineer at Mapbox. When Lloyd launched Mapbox (a provider of custom online maps used by Uber and Foursquare, amongst other companies), he was essentially trying to remove all clouds in satellite imagery from the company’s maps.

And it’s not just clouds that are wiped from virtual maps. Objects like planes are occasionally removed. These “rainbow planes” were source of inspiration for artist James Bridle’s Rainbow Planes series that features works depicting experimental planes and other aircraft removed from satellite imagery. Military bases are also routinely obscured, though Area 51 is surprisingly clear on Google Earth.

“Learning about that process and seeing how the imagery I had been taking for granted as a picture of the world was really a picture of hundreds of pictures of the world, calibrated and cleaned up and stitched together, made me curious about all of the other stuff that goes into making that now-quotidian aerial perspective,” Burrington says. “When you start to get into the history of aerial photography and satellite imagery, it turns out a lot of that stuff exists in sites rife with other weird political narratives—like the air bases and the downlinks and the data centers.”