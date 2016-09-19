Cooking With A Meal Kit May Waste 62% Less Food Than Grocery Store Ingredients

Like other meal-kit-in-a-box startups, Blue Apron is premised on convenience. But the company has always argued that their model has another benefit–slashing food waste. Each meal comes with only the precise amount needed for each ingredient, whether it’s a single carrot, three dates, or a tiny amount of flour. In theory, you’ll eat all of it.

In a recent study, the company asked sustainability nonprofit BSR to independently look at the data, and calculate how much food actually stayed out of landfills. The number BSR came up with is large: they claim that 62% less food is wasted at Blue Apron’s food prep facility and by consumers than the same meals cooked with grocery store ingredients.

“Our vision is to build a better food system, and change the way that food is produced, distributed, and consumed,” says Matt Salzberg, CEO of Blue Apron. “One of the things that we’ve been working on internally is to really, in a systematic and in data-driven way, quantify our end-to-end sustainability impact. Food waste is just one part of that picture, but an important part.” The company is the first in the U.S. to release food waste data.

[Photo: Douwe de Vries/iStock]

BSR studied a week of Blue Apron meals, measuring how much food came into the company’s facility and how much was left as waste after prepping the meal kits and donating some extra food to a local nonprofit. Then they compared that to the average waste for those ingredients–based on USDA numbers–in grocery stores. The Blue Apron facility threw out 5.5% of food; grocery stores threw out 10.5%.

Some of that extra loss came from portion size. If the smallest amount of butter it’s possible to buy in a grocery store is eight ounces, and a Blue Apron kit comes with only the two ounces needed for the recipe, the study considered the average food waste for the larger package.

[Photo: via Blue Apron]

There was even more difference for consumers. BSR surveyed 2,000 Blue Apron customers to find out how much they threw out in meals that week–maybe because they didn’t like a particular ingredient, or they didn’t eat a full meal. Again, they compared that to USDA food waste stats for the same ingredients. Cooks threw out 7.6% of the food in Blue Apron meals, and would throw out an estimated 23.9% to make the same meal otherwise.

While the numbers aren’t exact–surveys are imperfect, and the USDA stats are averages–food waste experts from NRDC and World Wildlife Fund reviewed the study and agreed that it was as accurate as it could be based on available data.