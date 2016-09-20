5 Essential Tips For Brands Battling Social Media Trolls

Despite social media maturing as a platform, online services– mostly Twitter –are plagued more than ever by trolls looking to cause emotional distress in individuals. Yet while we think of trolling as a problem for individuals, brands are increasingly being targeted by trolls, too.

Some forms of brand trolling can be harmless and humorous, but there are also more malicious attacks, which if not dealt with properly, can potentially harm a brand.

“Your brand might not have ‘feelings’, but it does have a reputation,” says Josephine Hardy, director of content and marketing at Acorn, The Influence Company. Hardy maintains:

Trolls attack the integrity of your brand, and thrive on the chaos they create. The worst thing that could happen to a brand from trolling is to have their reputation destroyed. It takes time and money to establish a positive brand image. As little as one comment can plant the seed of doubt in the minds of customers.

From protecting a brand to protecting its users, Fast Company asked social media experts to weigh in on best practices to fend off troll attacks.

Trolls aren’t always easy to spot. Sometimes they are purposely vague when they begin trolling in order to start a conversation on social media with a brand. Once the conversation gets going, their trolling really begins. Trolls shouldn’t be fed (see more on this in the next tip), but “because it can be nearly impossible for a brand to be able to tell whether a poster is a genuine dissatisfied customer or a troll, we would advise that they should always respond assuming the poster is genuine,” says Clare Groombridge, founder and director of boutique social media agency South Coast Social. “If the post is regarding a complaint, provide an email address for them to contact you or invite them to DM privately,” she explains. “This should then indicate if the poster is genuinely dissatisfied.”

One giveaway is that they generally won’t always identify a specific problem in their comments, says Josephine Hardy. “An online troll is someone who will publish inflammatory remarks in a public forum with the intention of provoking an argument,” she says. “It’s true that dissatisfied customers might also try to provoke an argument, but usually they just want their problem to be heard and resolved.”

Once you know you have a genuine troll on your hands, the most important rule to remember is to avoid getting into an argument with them. Trolls are generally impervious to logic and reason, which makes dealing with them rationally a virtual impossibility.