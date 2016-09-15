advertisement
Jay Z Explains The Failed War On Drugs In Beautiful Animated Video

By Nikita Richardson1 minute Read

WHAT: A new stop motion and timelapse video explaining why the War on Drugs, initiated by former president Richard Nixon in 1971, is an “epic fail.”

WHO: Jay Z a.k.a. Shawn Carter wrote the script and narrates the film while New York City-based artist Molly Crabapple provides gorgeous watercolor illustrations.

WHY WE CARE: This is an incredibly original take on the well-worn op-ed format. It manages to make information that, by now, is relatively well-known and turn it into a more powerful, illustrative statement of how minorities suffered (and continue to suffer) under the decades-long War on Drugs while using perhaps one of the most iconic voices of that era, rapper Jay Z, to drive that point home. Watch below.

