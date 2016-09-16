You Can Hire Great Interns Even If You’re A Solopreneur

I remember when I was in college studying to become a TV news reporter . I loved interning. I’d visit the local ABC station two to three times a week, as a full-time student with a job. I learned so much more in that internship over the course of 10 weeks than I did attending class for years. In class, you’re learning. At an internship, you’re doing.

But if you’re an independent worker or run a business out of your home–whether permanently or just for right now–hiring interns can be tough going. Despite the proliferation of remote work and the rise of an entire economy unbound by traditional offices, attracting high-quality interns to nontraditional businesses is no easy task. Here’s a look at the most common obstacles and what it takes to surmount them.

I run a public relations firm from my home in Florida. When I tried to place an ad for an intern with a local university, I was told I needed an office location connected to the business. This school followed guidelines set by the National Association of College and Employers, and apparently that’s one of them.

Like it or not, higher education’s attitudes toward interning still dictate your options to a considerable degree

Don’t get me wrong, I love working with people face to face, but that simply isn’t the norm any longer. Remote work arrangements have been widespread for years already, and the trend is gaining steam not just for solopreneurs but at the corporate level too. Just this month Amazon announced a pilot program offering some of its tech workers shortened, 30-hour workweeks in exchange for proportional pay cuts, responding to employee demand for more flexibility. And those teams will only need to work fewer than half of their hours together on-site at the same time.

When it comes to hiring the best, it just doesn’t make sense any longer for companies to limit themselves to a 30-mile driving radius, especially when so much of the work we all do is digital. If someone lives two hours away but would be a great employee or intern, why not hire them virtually and communicate on the phone, by email, Skype, or Google Hangout?

Like it or not, higher education’s attitudes toward interning still dictate your options to a considerable degree. When I asked attorney Alexander Orlofsky why universities may still prefer directing their students to office-based internships, he says, “Historically, I think the prohibition was more to protect the students from a liability perspective. Home-based businesses probably wouldn’t have worker’s comp or commercial liability insurance.”

But that issue isn’t necessarily a disqualifier. Orlofsky suggests verifying your homeowner’s or renter’s insurance to make sure there are no exclusions for in-home workers. And if your setup does give you cause for liability concerns, ditching location-based work and offering an all-remote internship instead is more doable than it’s ever been.