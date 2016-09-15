How To Make A Million Dollars In VR: Release An Expensive Game

Sean Parker may have famously said of Facebook’s early years that only a billion dollars is cool , but for the maker of the hit virtual reality game Raw Data, a million dollars is a damn good start.

According to Culver City, California-based Survios, Raw Data, available only for HTC’s high-end Vive, has become the first consumer VR game to hit $1 million in sales in a month. In addition, the company said, at least 20% of all Vive owners have purchased the $40 first-person shooter, and it became the first-ever VR game to top the charts at Steam, a leading game platform and ranking site.

Raw Data has earned rave reviews–such as Tom’s Guide’s best VR game award at this year’s Game Developers Conference–thanks to high-fidelity graphics, Active VR technology that gives players an immersive, free-moving, shared-space experience, and a high-quality gaming experience.

Survios’ Raw Data

Another way of putting it is that Raw Data feels expensive, and that’s exactly what Survios was going for, CEO Nathan Burba told Fast Company.

“We saw a need in the market for a AAA title,” Burba said, referencing full-price games for consoles like the Xbox. “It’s more expensive than anything for the Vive, and more people wanted that…. By putting more money in [and] having a higher price point, we’re signaling to users that this is a AAA title.”

In fact, Burba added, people who bought high-end VR headsets like the Vive–which costs $799 and requires an expensive PC–are expecting Halo-like games that offer hours of play and the promise of ongoing expansion.

The idea that a more expensive VR title will attract more customers isn’t all that far-fetched, especially if it’s from a company that got into the game early.