Natalie Portman On Why “A Tale Of Love And Darkness” Had To Be Her Directorial Debut

Natalie Portman has been in front of the camera since she was 11 years old. For her first turn behind it, however, the actress is reaching back further into her history and heritage, with a film about the place where she was born.

A Tale of Love and Darkness is an acclaimed 2005 book by Amos Oz about the rise of Israel. When Portman read the story of a boy growing up in war-torn 1940s Jerusalem, she connected with it intensely. The actress, who was born in Israel herself, bought the rights to produce a film version–eventually, she would end up adapting and directing it herself. As A Tale of Love and Darkness hits theaters and VOD, Portman talked with Co.Create about what drew her to the film, and her transition into becoming a director.