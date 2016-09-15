Behind The Ad: Why Under Armour Embraced The Darkness With Cam Newton

When I talked to Under Armour’s senior vice-president of global brand management Adrienne Lofton last year about the Baltimore-based company’s overall brand strategy , she touched on a theme that the brand has been tapping into ever since: that for all the flash, gargantuan contracts, and SportsCenter highlights of a pro athlete’s life, none of it comes easy.

“The millennial and gen Z consumer are very used to getting things right when they want it,” said Lofton. “What we want to remind them is that you don’t just get this, you have to work to get it. We wanted to show that greatness is showing up every day at 5 a.m. when everyone else is asleep. Steph Curry won the NBA championship and MVP because he trained everyday, got up when he fell down, continuing to drive with all that unsexy work to achieve his goals.”

Adrienne Lofton

Lately, Under Armour has kept to that ethic, getting into the dark side of being a pro with stunning ads for first Michael Phelps ahead of Rio, and now Cam Newton as the NFL season kicks off. In the second episode of Co.Create‘s new Behind the Ad video series, Lofton, along with agency Droga5 group creative directors Felix Richter and Alexander Nowak outline the goals and the strategy behind the brand’s latest ad, “Cam Newton–It Comes from Below.”

