I Made Three Big Career Changes In A Row–Here’s What I Learned Each Time

When you switch careers, it often feels like starting over. Sure, you’re still taking what you’ve learned in another field and finding fresh ways to apply it, but it always takes hitting the “reset” button–now you’re a novice again, navigating unfamiliar terrain. It’s just not the same as getting promoted or leaving a job for a new, higher-paying one in the same industry.

I should know. I’ve made three major career changes in my professional life, and they’ve all taught me something different. Each time, I was surprised to find that it didn’t feel like starting over altogether. In fact, some of the most eye-opening moments have come after leaving one job behind to pursue a new career path. In unexpected ways, each new turn depended on the one before it–even though I couldn’t have mapped out the route.

My first corporate job was as an associate marketing manager on the Glad trash-bag brand at Clorox. No, I did not grow up dreaming of marketing trash bags. But like many other aspiring, post-MBA marketers, I decided climbing the ladder of a well-known consumer goods company would help me establish my credibility in the field. My goal at the time was to quickly get promoted to the sparkly title of “brand manager,” widely regarded in the industry as the badge of an accomplished marketer.

That never happened. I ended up resigning from my role a few weeks before getting promoted so I could move to the U.K. to be with my then girlfriend, now wife, whom I’d met in an airport several years before.

As though finding a job in another country wasn’t nerve-wracking enough, I was worried what hiring managers would think about the fact that I didn’t land that brand manager title. But it didn’t take long to discover that most cared more about my former experience than my former job title. Not earning that promotion didn’t stop me from landing my next job within a few weeks at Gü, a luxury desserts startup in London. Once I realized my job title didn’t define me, I no longer felt at the mercy of it, which was handy at a startup, where titles truly don’t matter.

Leaving a Fortune 500 company in the U.S. for a startup in the U.K. was a major career change for other reasons, too. Handing out in-store dessert samples was something an intern might do, but it taught me firsthand about consumer shopping behavior. And jumping head-first into leading the creation of a national ad campaign–typically senior director–level work–taught me about creative strategy.

Those were two things I couldn’t have experienced directly had I stayed on my corporate marketing career path. Not being bound by your job title ultimately allows you to experience more, learn more, and contribute more.