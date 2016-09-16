How Music Can Make Your Office More (Or Less) Productive

If you want your employees to work well together and get more done as a team, it might help to pipe in some upbeat tunes. Research from Cornell University has found that employees who listen to happy music–like the Beatles’s “Yellow Submarine”–are able to cooperate and make group decisions better than employees who work without a background soundtrack.

“Retailers certainly use music routinely with the intention of influencing consumer behavior,” says Kevin Kniffin, an applied behavioral scientist at the Charles H. Dyson School of Applied Economics and Management at Cornell University and lead author of the study. “The point of our new research is to draw attention to the role that music can have for employees, whether in retail workplaces or any other kind.”

Researchers played “Yellow Submarine”; “Walking on Sunshine” by Katrina and the Waves; “Brown Eyed Girl” by Van Morrison; and the theme song from “Happy Days” on a loop in a workplace environment, says Kniffin. “A definitional feature of happy music is that it has a rhythm to it,” he says. “Happy music significantly and positively influences cooperative behavior,” Kniffin points out. “We also find a significant positive association between mood and cooperative behavior.”

In your workplace, the most important thing you need to do is match the music to the task.

Other types of music had more surprising results: “We played ‘screamo’ music (“Smokahontas” by Attack Attack! and “You Ain’t No Family” by Iwrestledabearonce) for one-third of the participants in our second study, and there was no difference between that kind of heavy metal-type music and the third who participated in the decision-making study with no music playing in the background,” says Kniffin. “Our research points clearly to the value of happy or rhythmic music.”

Nicole Stillings, aka DJ Rose, is a New York City-based music director who creates playlists for companies such as Saks Fifth Avenue and HBO that help with branding. She also chooses music that helps companies achieve certain goals, like focus and productivity.

“More brands are starting to understand that music is more than a way to market to customers,” she says. “Over time, more of my clients are shifting their music from stores to corporate.”

If you’re going to play music in your workplace, the most important thing you need to do is match the music to the task, says Stillings. “If you’re trying to do something that requires focus, like writing, you’re using the language part of the brain,” she says. “You can create overload if you try to listen to music that has heavy vocals. It’s better to listen to something downtempo, like elevator or classical music.”