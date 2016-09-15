3 Counterintuitive Steps To Rescue Your Dreaded Weekly Meetings

There are lots of necessary evils at work, with meetings at the top of most people’s lists. And of all of them, perhaps the greatest displeasure is reserved for the one you all suffer through together: the weekly staff meeting. Since it’s the only time your whole team meets as one on a regular basis, you’d think it would be really valuable. Instead, it’s a time-suck, and afterward people trudge back to their desks thinking, “Did I really need to be there for that?”

Weekly meetings aren’t forums for long-term strategic discussions.

Why is it so damn hard to make weekly meetings consistently productive? My interest in this this question stems from my own anxiety about my staff meetings. To benchmark myself over the years, I’ve interviewed over a dozen fellow CEOs on the topic. As it turns out, virtually none of them feel great about their staff meetings, and their approaches vary quite a bit.

But there are patterns. Here are three that I’ve picked up and adapted along the way to make my own weekly meetings less painful and more productive.

You’ve got limited time and unlimited topics, so people’s feelings probably aren’t your first agenda item. But they should be, quite literally. Like it or not, each person brings their own personal emotional state to the table, so the group dynamic can shift from week to week as a result. Humans don’t check their emotions at the door–instead, emotions drive our behavior. Although western work culture often expects a robotic consistency to the way we work, even the most seasoned executive feels anger, joy, and anxiety.

To turn our emotional state into an asset, we begin each staff meeting with a simple check-in: How are you feeling? Going around the room, we share–briefly–what’s going on for us in that moment. This only takes a few minutes. Sometimes, we learn that one of us is angry after finishing a really difficult meeting. Other times, one of us is excited about a big win. Together, the group acknowledges and embraces the mood. It sets a tone of openness and trust that leads to more productive conflict during the meeting.

Weekly meetings aren’t forums for long-term strategic discussions. Those tend to require deep preparation, last longer than a weekly meeting allows, and crowd out the crucial operational discussions that drive performance week to week. Tactical execution is very important, and in a healthy organization, weekly staff meetings help keep that execution coordinated. Staff meetings are unproductive for trying to do too much, not too little.

At Inkling, we follow a modified version of the guidance outlined in Death by Meetings, Patrick Lencioni’s fantastic resource on the topic. Instead of discussing strategy at our weekly meetings, we allocate four contiguous hours each month for those discussions, and an entire day once per quarter. We do deeper preparation work for those sessions.