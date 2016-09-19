I used to think educational toys were the best. Why not get my nieces a Leapfrog tablet? Why not inject every game with a coding lesson? And then I became a parent myself and came to my senses. I saw a baby look at the most banal objects with wonder, a toddler making associations between animals I didn’t even know he’d observed, a rapidly developing child who could have his mind blown by excavators on YouTube.

And I realized something: We’ve all been bamboozled! Educational toys are dumb.

Companies like Fisher Price may have started the trend, but the new wave of toys that teach code are the current worst offenders. There are iPad apps, robots, robot balls, robot caterpillars, and countless Kickstarter campaigns. Today, learning to code has become a sort of imperative to child play. “Are they learning their STEM? The girls especially! They’ll never grow up right without their STEM! They can’t lean in without their STEM! Mark Zuckerberg will never hire them without their STEM!“

The problems with coding toys is the same of most all educational toys. Educational toys suck as toys. And who says our good old toys aren’t educational, anyway?

You weren’t fooled by educational toys as a kid. And neither is your kid.

First, my fellow parents, we aren’t fooling anyone. Like slipping a puree of carrots into a brownie, your child recognizes that something about the educational toy experience is just off. And if they don’t say anything, it’s because they’re being nice. I knew Math Blasters sucked compared to Wing Commander, okay? And any kid raised on Barbie who is handed the original GoldieBlox board game–as awesome and progressive as I think we all find the brand on whole–is not coaxed into thinking that the convoluted process of weaving ribbon on a pegboard is a toy on par with, you know, driving around to pool parties in a boss pink convertible. You weren’t fooled by educational toys as a kid. And neither is your kid.

[Photo: GoldieBlox]

Furthermore, why are any of us so certain that educational toys work, or at least work any better than real toys at their task? I’ll never forget talking to a mother who explained why she was fine with her son playing Pokémon. Sure, there were little monsters in this game, but to play, you had to learn how to budget, saving up resources to then invest in the right power-ups. There were invisible lessons embedded in the game design as part of the challenge that would lay the foundation for a kid understanding, 20 years later, if they could afford to go out for drinks and still pay their rent that month.

The expectation that our toys are teaching our children can come at a cost.

And truth be told, Pokémon isn’t alone in this regard. Research has found that video games can spur problem solving, interest in history, social skills, and even exercise (when kids tried to mock the moves they saw virtual athletes make.) Almost every off-the-shelf dummy video game you play requires a basic version of the scientific method to complete. Here you are, on Super Mario Bros. level one. The first time you play, you run right into the goomba mushroom and die. The second time, you hypothesize how to avoid death. “Maybe I can jump over him. Maybe I can jump on him!” You test. And correct theories are rewarded with progress in the game. So what if you’re not publishing a grand conclusion. Your conclusion is burning Bowser alive and partying with the princess at the last castle. Meanwhile, all those coding apps that are all the rage? They aren’t proven to work. And they teach such baseline principles that there’s not much gained. Meanwhile, handing a kid who is curious about coding real resources–maybe a plan, an Arduino, and some LEDs–could do the job better. And it would give them the opportunity to build something real they might actually want to play with when the lesson is done.