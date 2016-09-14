Game of Thrones’ Maisie Williams Shreds Beauty Vloggers In Spoof For U.K. Telco

WHAT: Spoof beauty testimonial spot for U.K. mobile network Three, featuring Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams sharing how to get rid of signal “black spots.”

WHO: Three, Gravity Road

WHY WE CARE: Even if you already love Maisie Williams, the Emmy-nominated young actress who plays Arya in Game of Thrones, be prepared to love her just a little bit more after this. She parodies the earnestness of the millennial beauty vlogger completely convincingly and yet is so cute doing it, it’s more funny than unkind.

In addition to Williams’s charm, graphics entertainingly skewer the pseudo-science so familiar in personal care and cosmetics ads. It’s also to the credit of the makers that this is an ad about a service (4G Super-Voice) that tackles patchy mobile signals, which, unusually, makes the viewer actually absorb the point being made.