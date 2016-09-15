How Silicon Valley’s Talent Wars Are Killing Its Nonprofits

When you imagine a typical nonprofit, you may picture a soup kitchen, a community center, or a homeless shelter. While such services still exist, many nonprofits now design apps, build websites, and design digital tools that help deliver social programs and services to those in need.

“A lot of organizations that were previously not integrating technology into their programs have quickly realized that you can’t do work in the social sector or the public health sector without embracing technology, because it’s cost effective and impactful,” says Bhupendra Sheoran, the executive director of Youth Tech Health (YTH), a San Francisco Bay Area-based nonprofit organization. “Almost every organization that we work with has some level of technology integration in their organization and their programs,” he adds.

One might then assume that Silicon Valley and the surrounding Bay Area would be the ideal place for a tech-focused nonprofit to set up shop. After all, the region is packed with tech talent, and its local tech companies regularly boast about their commitment to helping nonprofit organizations in their communities, as it helps attract talent and can be good for business overall.

But in reality, the skyrocketing cost of living is taking its toll on vital community institutions, while a war for talent continues to drive tech workers’ salaries beyond the reach of the nonprofit sector. Average salaries of tech workers across the U.S. jumped 7.7% to $96,370 annually, according to the latest annual salary survey by Dice. In Silicon Valley, that average is north of six figures.

“Just because you have decided that social change is your passion and you want to make a difference doesn’t mean you should be penalized and not paid living wages,” Sheoran says, adding, “In the last few years, because the salary gap changed significantly, with tech salaries going really, really high, that has driven up the price of real estate, the price of goods, and everything else in the Bay Area.”

Ballooning salaries and perks in the tech industry, explains Sheoran, have been detrimental to local nonprofits like YTH, who now struggle to provide the services many have come to rely on.

“We aren’t able to hire these high-quality coders and developers to work with us, we can’t afford their rates, they’re totally beyond our reach,” he says. “We end up having to work with folks who are willing to do this as part of their corporate social responsibility.”