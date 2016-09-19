GoPro’s Karma Promises Hollywood-Caliber Shots With A Foldable Drone

The rumor sent a message to DJI, the world’s largest maker of consumer drones, that it shouldn’t get too comfortable—not if GoPro, one of the best marketing companies in the world, had decided it was no longer content just to have its devices accessorizing other companies’ flying machines. Not if the camera giant wanted to beat DJI, until then a friendly a partner, at its own game.

Today, San Diego-based GoPro is finally launching that drone, known as the Karma, with the promise that it delivers “Hollywood-Caliber stabilization in a backpack.” But in the 22 months since the rumors began to fly, the industry’s dynamics have changed dramatically. For one thing, DJI has grown to become as dominant in consumer drones as GoPro is in the action camera business. For another, after its stock soared to more than $86 a share in 2014, GoPro shares plummeted on worries about poor camera sales and other issues. The stock has never really recovered, closing at $14.96 on Friday.

And where observers had once floated the idea that GoPro could challenge DJI’s dominance, the Chinese company’s position in consumer drones is now seen as all but insurmountable on the strength of massive sales of its Phantom line, which it updates on a regular basis.

Still, one should never discount a company like GoPro if it commits to something, and with the Karma, it is showing that it still has eyes on upending the drone industry. The new device, which will sell for $799 when it’s available October 23, is designed to shoot “amazingly smooth, stabilized video,” be folded into a small backpack, and be flown easily with a game-style controller with a built-in touch display—no smartphone necessary.

The Karma features a removable stabilizer that can be held by hand and which is compatible with GoPro’s Hero4 and Hero5 cameras. The company is selling packages that include the drone, the carrying backpack, and either a Hero5 Black—for $1,099—or a Hero5 Session, for $999.

The stakes in this game of drones are large. Analysts say the consumer drone market is already worth hundreds of millions of dollars a year, a number that could grow to more than $4 billion in annual sales by 2025. DJI and GoPro obviously both want large pieces of that pie, as do other drone makers such as China’s Yuneec, 3D Robotics, Parrot, and others.