Why Clinton’s Promise To Provide High-Speed Internet To All Americans Is So Necessary

When most people think of places that still don’t have access to the internet, they immediately think about the developing world. If you heard millions of people didn’t have access to reliable, and affordable internet service you would think that we were talking about parts of Asia or Africa. You might be surprised to learn that access to fast, modern internet is lacking in many parts of United States of America.

In the United States, there are more than 34 million Americans who have no access to high-speed internet. The country that brought Facebook, Google, Amazon, Twitter, and countless other transformative tech companies to the world, still has millions of citizens who don’t have access to all the amazing advantages provided by basic access to the internet. This is confounding, and it’s a failure of an antiquated system that is long overdue for a change. The digital divide in our country is a real problem, and it is one that will only be solved with real attention focused on finding innovative solutions.

The majority of Americans subscribe to internet services from a handful of incumbent providers, that have essentially been able to operate as monopolies. Without healthy competition to spur innovation, better service, and competitive pricing, consumers have been the ones left to suffer, while the providers continue to cash in while delivering subpar product.

The internet has proved to be a force for good, creating opportunities that never existed before, and bringing the world closer together. The average person who has been digitally isolated by ISPs makes less than $15,000 a year. Many live on tribal lands. Access should not be considered a luxury that is bestowed upon whomever corporations deem worthy, rather it should be treated as a right, a right that every single person deserves.

The three major obstacles in connecting the entire country are: availability of networks, affordability of the network, and awareness of the benefits of connectivity. We need to do a better job at overcoming these obstacles, and now thanks to new technology approaches, supported by new government regulations, we can do better.

Despite disagreeing on a range of issues like healthcare, taxes, education, foreign policy, and much more, both Democratic and Republican parties are able to agree that providing affordable high-speed internet to all Americans is critically important. The Republican platform supports “public-private partnerships to provide predictable support for connecting rural areas so that every American can fully participate in the global economy.” Democrats hope the that the government will “finish the job of connecting every household in America to high-speed broadband, increase internet adoption, and help hook up anchor institutions so they can offer free WiFi to the public.” The approaches might differ, but the underlying goal is the same, we need to bring every American online, so they can fully participate in the 21st century economy.

Experimentation is the lifeblood of innovation, the FCC recognizes this. Chairman Wheeler has explained that “turning innovators loose is far preferable to expecting committees and regulators to define the future.” By making more spectrum available, and removing unnecessarily burdensome regulatory hurdles, the government is indicating that it recognizes the need to improve the platform that fuels economic growth, and connects us to one another. This is a tremendous development. Neither technologists nor government agencies can anticipate what the future will look like, but they can facilitate an environment that allows people to build a better future more easily.