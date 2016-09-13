“Fifty Shades Darker” Debuts Miguel’s Cover Of “Crazy In Love,” Lots Of Sex

WHO: Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan are back, Kim Basinger and Hugh Dancy join them, and House of Cards director James Foley makes his highest profile feature since 1994’s Fear.

WHY WE CARE: Fifty Shades of Grey might have been pure cheese, but it was cheese that revealed that there was an under-served market of horny adult women who rarely get movies made for them–and that when you give ’em what they want, they turn out to the tune of $571 million worldwide box office. (More than 68% of the ticket-buyers were women, according to Universal.) So it’s no shock that the sequel is getting an intense marketing push in advance of its February 2017 release date. The trailer for the film looks to deliver much the same sort of action that its predecessor did–that is, lots of humping, smoldering glares from Jamie Dornan, slow shots of Dakota Johnson in oversized men’s shirts, the suggestion that maybe the relationship between our star-crossed S&M-enthralled lovers might not be super healthy, and a downtempo, minor-key version of “Crazy In Love” scoring the whole thing. This time out, that version of “Crazy In Love” comes to us via Miguel, who gets his own shout-out at the very end of the trailer for contributing the tune. Synergy!