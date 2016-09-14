How Harnessing Your Insecurities Can Boost Your Career

Feeling insecure is no fun in its own right, but to top that off, many people feel ashamed of their insecurities. On the other hand, that may still be preferable than the alternative; psychologists know that only psychopaths are insecurity-free and genuinely fearless.

For the rest of us, the trouble comes from living in a world that tends to reward us for hiding self-doubt regardless of our actual talents (and their limits). Even really talented people are often underrated when they don’t show confidence. But if confidence pays off, it’s often a decoy–a way of presenting ourselves that lets us enhance our status by persuading people we’re competent, even when we’re not.

Since insecurity alerts us that we aren’t as capable as we’d like to be, it tends to motivate us to work harder.

From managers to CEOs to politicians, there’s no shortage of successful people who succeed largely because they’re so good at hiding their insecurities. In fact, scientists suggest that confidence may have evolved as a survival strategy for deceiving others. If true, this may help explain the ubiquity of self-deception, too: It’s always easier to fool others when you’ve already managed to fool yourself.

Nevertheless, embracing insecurity rather than running from it may have some counterintuitive upsides to our careers–at least in measured doses. Extreme insecurity stops you from trying, inhibits your performance, and undermines your reputation with others. But being a little bit insecure–and allowing yourself to be–might actually be a good thing. Here’s why.

Just like you wouldn’t want your taxi driver or heart surgeon to be overconfident, it can be good for you professionally to stay focused on not screwing up.

Projecting confidence may help you appear more competent, but feeling insecure can help you minimize risk–and the benefits of the latter may outweigh those of the former. In fact, psychologists have found that in healthy people (those with more or less realistic views of themselves), insecurity functions as a vital threat-detection mechanism, alerting them that something is wrong or nudging them to avoid certain actions.

If you want to avoid embarrassment, failure, or even premature death, you better be able to deal with some self-doubt. Many people think it would be great to be completely uninhibited and shameless, not only at work but in life. But while the idea may sound liberating, the truth is that people totally devoid of insecurities are generally reckless, obnoxious, and no fun to be around.