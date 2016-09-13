Adblock Plus Is Going To Start Brokering Online Ad Sales

The number one company that makes money from blocking online ads is now looking to make money by brokering ad sales. Whether that’s hypocritical or evolved may depend on your feelings about internet advertising and your appetite for nuance. Germany’s Adblock Plus (ABP), by far the most popular ad-zapping software maker, said today it is joining with ComboTag, an Israeli ad-tech startup, to broker the sale of certain advertisements that target Adblock Plus users.

What makes this a service rather than a betrayal, say the companies, is that they will sell only “acceptable” ads that don’t bug people with things like pop-ups, animation, or covering over the web page content. In the process, publishers will have a chance to see some of that ad revenue they otherwise would not have seen, goes the sales pitch. “What it does is it opens up just strictly the ad-blocking market,” to online advertisers, says Ben Williams, a spokesman for Adblock Plus.

More than 90% of Adblock’s 100 million users already see commercial messages, says the company, but only those that meet its acceptable ad guidelines and have been placed on a whitelist that allows them through the software filter. (The default setting is to allow acceptable ads, but Adblock can be configured to block all ads.) Both advertisers and publishers pay to get ads reviewed and whitelisted. Adblock takes 30% of the extra revenue enabled by ads getting through the filter, only if more than 10 million new impressions get through per month. As a result, only the biggest websites pay the fees, says Adblock.

By forming an ad-brokering service with ComboTag, Adblock is streamlining the whitelisting process, says Williams. Launched in September 2015, ComboTag is a “supply side” service that lets web publishers sell space to advertisers. It had been more or less following the acceptable ad guidelines related to the style and position of ads. “We were without even being aware of it,” says ComboTag founder and CEO Guy Tytunovich. “We established guidelines for a proper advertising mix that would not annoy users.”

Tytunovich says he was a fan of Adblock Plus software, but didn’t know about its acceptable ad guidelines until early 2016, when he sent an email to its founder and CEO, Till Faida. “When we started talking to them, it was like, I don’t want to say preaching to the choir,” says Adblock’s Williams. “It was more like two different preachers preaching to each other about the same thing.”

With the deal, Adblock won’t have to work out parameters for acceptable ads, such as placements, through consultations with individual sites: ComboTag’s software enforces all those rules automatically on sites that sign up. And ComboTag doesn’t have to worry about ads getting blocked by Adblock. It will broker sales of ads that ABP has already whitelisted. Working through ad-placement services like AppNexus and Google’s DoubleClick, Adblock will get just over a 6% commission on all the ads sold. “We can now work within the known architecture of advertising,” says Williams, “rather than in this very, very … time-consuming old way of whitelisting.”

Tytunovich says he’s briefed clients on the upcoming deal and gotten a positive response. “So we’re talking to tier 1 [ad] agency trading desks and … we’re talking to digital publishers,” he says. “And I haven’t heard a negative response yet. Everybody seems to get it.” The biggest client he names is Trinity Mirror, publisher of 260 titles in the U.K., mostly regional papers but also national titles including the Daily Mirror/The Sunday Mirror and the Daily Record/Sunday Mail. (The publisher is also known for eavesdropping on celebrities’ phones and paying out large legal settlements.) Tytunovich also claims to have 500 publisher clients in the U.S., which he is not authorized to name.