These Three Bad Habits Are Killing Your Meetings

Call it a product of busy schedules, increased tech connectivity, or fried attention spans, but for whatever reason, when you gather a group together for a meeting, almost everyone has a hard time ditching distractions and sticking to the task at hand. In fact, 47% of employees cite distracted coworkers as the biggest hurdle to having productive meetings.

If you take your job seriously, you’re probably already doing your best to demonstrate engagement: actively listening, chiming in when appropriate, and keeping your phone off the table. But even when good meeting etiquette is at the top of your mind, it’s easy to slip into bad habits.

To stay in your coworkers’ good graces and get something valuable out of every meeting, though, you need to keep the following in check.

At this point, the importance of making eye contact during a meeting has almost become a cliché–but for good reason. Maintaining it demonstrates engagement, interest, and respect. It’s even been shown to increase your self-awareness. It might seem uncomfortable at first, but there are tons of easy hacks to improve your eye contact without creeping folks out with a deer-in-the-headlights stare.

To accommodate attendees dialing in via video call, position your camera in a way that’s within your natural line of vision.

One of my best tips is to make sure that the setup of your meeting is conducive to eye contact from the get-go: Try arranging your group in a circle or semi-circle so everybody can see each other without straining. Even if somebody’s not in the same physical space as you, the importance of eye contact still holds true.

To accommodate attendees dialing in via video call, position your camera in a way that’s within your natural line of vision so you appear to be looking one another in the eyes when you’re speaking.

Using your laptop often starts with the best intentions: taking notes, fetching relevant information online, and so on. But it’s way too easy to go from transcribing the meeting to trying to figure out the name of that song you got stuck in your head last night without even realizing it.