Guy Ritchie Directs Jose Mourinho In Epic Champions League Ad For Heineken

WHO: Heineken, Publicis Italy

WHY WE CARE: Jose Mourinho has won European club soccer’s most glittering prize, the UEFA Champion’s League, twice in his long and illustrious career. However, he will not be adding the 2016-17 trophy to his resume since his new club, Manchester United, failed to qualify for this year’s competition. But if you are even slightly familiar with Mourinho, you will know he would not let a little thing like that stand in his way. So here he is, extravagantly issuing a call to arms to football fans to mark this year’s first Champions League matches, which begin on September 13.

Directed by Guy Ritchie, here we see Mourinho on a rooftop terrace, delivering an earth-shaking motivational speech to fans worldwide, while lightning flashes around him. It’s all rather splendid, with a cute tongue-in-cheek finish. But one does wonder just how inspirational Mourinho’s team talks actually are these days, since it was his archrival, newly installed Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, who emerged victorious when the two teams clashed in the English Premier League on the weekend.