It’s Time That For-Profits Start Learning From Nonprofits: Here’s How

As cofounder of a firm that helps nonprofits hire leaders, I’m frequently asked for advice on how someone with a strong private-sector track record can make a move to more mission-driven work. These “sector switchers” are frequently armed with somewhat tone-deaf pitches about how they’re ready to “give back,” both by doing socially focused work and by teaching the nonprofit sector how to operate more like the private sector. To those of us who’ve been working with nonprofits for years, however, that pitch is alienating.

In fact, I believe the opposite is true, that the nonprofit sector has plenty to teach the private sector. I’m often taken aback by capitalism’s relentless emphasis on share prices, with reporting on other aspects of business health–especially longer-term metrics–de-emphasized and de-prioritized. Fiduciary responsibility to shareholders all too often trumps other interests and obligations, such as employee engagement or customer satisfaction.

Free from the pressure of delivering shareholder value to the owners of capital, nonprofits have honed a very different approach. Typically their success is defined by mission impact, measured in any number of ways, such as carbon emission reductions that benefit communities or the number of first-generation college students making it to graduation. These metrics share a commitment to the maxim that impact matters, a focus that carries over to include all constituents.

These are a few of the reasons why corporations can and should learn from the nonprofit sector—and not just the other way around. Companies can follow the lead of nonprofits and more broadly report on, highlight, and celebrate the full range of stakeholders affected by their actions: staff, customers, and community. Here’s why–and how:

Prospective employees prefer to work for organizations that improve the lives of others, and they may require smaller salaries to do so. In his classic paper, “What Price the Moral High Ground,” Cornell University economist Robert Frank cites numerous examples of the ways in which social responsibility preferences are expressed in employment decisions. For instance, Frank describes a huge, well-documented pay gap between public interest and corporate lawyers, with no concomitant decrease in applicant quality. Frank has also conducted numerous studies to establish the pay discount prospective hires are willing to accept when working for a well-respected, socially responsible organization as opposed to one that is less so. In one study, he found that graduating seniors needed a premium of $24,000 in today’s dollars to write ad copy for a tobacco company rather than an organization such as the American Cancer Society.

My experience recruiting for the impact-investing sector supports Frank’s research. In the past three years, I’ve recruited people away from Wall Street to a number of family offices, foundations, and nonprofit organizations that focus on impact investing, and the moves were made at steep discounts—one even took an $85,000 pay cut, moving from $215,000 to $130,000. Interested in applying their skills in ways that will improve the environment and well-being of others, they prioritized the benefits of mission-driven work over the ability to maximize their own income. Corporations would do well to incorporate their social impact achievements in all recruitment literature. It just might be the top candidate’s deciding factor.

Consumers consistently prefer brands that take their impacts on others seriously. Recent research by Nielsen shows that a brand’s environmental, social, or community commitment can sway a product purchase for 40% to 45% of consumers.