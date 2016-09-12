Toyota Gets Viewers Creatively Involved In “The Impossible Quest” VR Experience

WHO: Toyota, Saatchi & Saatchi LA

WHY WE CARE: As more brands experiment with VR, the experiences are becoming increasingly polished and sophisticated. Rather than just asking people to put on a headset and take in the view, this application by Toyota allows participants to create elements of the VR story themselves. They’re in good creative company because the activation is directed by Emmy-award winner Jason Zada (Take This Lollipop, Elf Yourself) and made in collaboration with concept artist Syd Mead, known for his designs for Blade Runner, Aliens, and Tron.

The project makes its external debut at TechCrunch Disrupt in San Francisco this week, where participants can enter a “creation station” to create artwork using specially created VR painting software while wearing a HTC Vive headset. Then, they move to the “driving station,” complete with motion platform, where they can see their handiwork as it’s introduced into the overall VR story.