Here’s What It Takes For Your Company’s Culture To Survive An Acquisition

Your company’s culture is what defines it. Small startup or large corporation, it’s the set of values and attitudes that bind your employees together. So what happens to that identity when another company buys you out? Mergers and acquisitions can cause fear and confusion, usually leaving questions about the impact on corporate culture low down on the list of priorities.

Under a deadline to push a deal through, business leaders don’t usually sit down to discuss how to head off a culture clash. That’s a task that takes time, planning, and effort few seem willing or able to spend time on, but it’s a process that can make the integration that follows either much more seamless or difficult to execute as a result.

Negotiating a public acquisition without sacrificing culture is a scenario Coyote Logistics is all too familiar with. The transportation and logistics company began as one of several entrants into the freight brokerage business in 2006, but its technology catapulted Coyote to the top of a competitive market. With 2,200 employees, the privately held company was acquired by UPS in a $1.8 billion deal last year. That raised concerns among analysts who questioned whether UPS’s culture as a long-established player would mesh with Coyote’s more scrappy, startup spirit.

“It’s important to start with leaders who get what’s truly important,” Jodi Navta, CMO of Coyote Logistics, tells me. “UPSers and Coyotes alike share an honest commitment to getting the job done no matter what. UPS acquired us for our ‘no excuses’ promise to our customers, carriers, and to each other.”

As Navta explains, Coyote saw its own values–chiefly that “no excuses” spirit–reflected in UPS’s culture. So one key to the acquisition was for both companies to amplify each other’s success stories through their respective team’s shared intranet. The goal wasn’t just to get everybody clear on the new processes involved in working within UPS, but to let both teams build a culture that could continue to support their clients, partners, and one another.

Strong leadership and communication on both sides, Navta says, helped Coyote navigate that challenge without surrendering its identity. It helped that the groundwork was already in place. For a few years prior to the acquisition, Coyote played a growing role in supporting UPS peak operations, so UPS had already seen the value in Coyote’s culture firsthand.

Corporate culture is often seen as a “soft” attribute–something that can’t be strategized or mapped out. But that assumption tends to work against both companies in the midst of an acquisition. One key to merging two distinctive cultures is to create a plan with clear objectives. Otherwise cultural problems can begin to undermine value creation and lead to falloffs in productivity.