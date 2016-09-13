Trump On Superbugs, Vaccines, And Opioids: A Truly Scary Mess Of Contradictions

Donald Trump’s brief answer to a question about scientific integrity in public policy, addressed directly to representatives of more than four dozen leading scientific organizations in America, begins as a bold tautology, even for Trump:

“Science is science and facts are facts,” he wrote.

This is the kind of runaround he has given science and technology issues throughout his campaign, offering very few specifics in most cases and, in other cases, consistently undermining the science about issues such as climate change and vaccines.

On Tuesday, ScienceDebate–a coalition of 56 leading scientific organizations–got some more detail out of him, and none of it is reassuring. The group just released the answers from three candidates–Trump, Clinton, and Green Party candidate Jill Stein–to 20 crowdsourced questions from the scientific community that they believe address the most important science and technology issues facing the next president. (Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson didn’t respond.)

On issues from cybersecurity policy to nuclear energy to STEM education, Hillary Clinton’s answers are detailed but not incredibly revealing–given that she has already described many of her science policy positions previously in depth, such as opening access to scientific research, generating half of the nation’s electricity from clean sources by 2020, and creating a dedicated Public Health Rapid Response Fund for dealing with emergencies like Ebola and Zika.

Trump’s position page, on the other hand, doesn’t really touch on science or technology issues–though he has made his position as a climate science skeptic clear–so his answers to ScienceDebate are illuminating, contradictory, and, in some cases, frightening. For example, despite his declaration that “science is science,” he tells ScienceDebate: “There is still much that needs to be investigated in the field of ‘climate change.’” (Scare quotes are his.)

He then goes on to talk about other better uses of resources than dealing with what Clinton calls “a defining challenge of our time” and Stein calls “the greatest existential threat that humanity has ever faced.” Trump says that investing in clean water, food production, eliminating malaria, and energy independence are all a better investment, as if all these problems aren’t increasingly fundamentally linked to climate change in the first place.