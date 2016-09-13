Building A Time Capsule For The Digital Age

One of the great mysteries of time is how the current generation will be remembered in the future. Historians may document war, politics, and scientific breakthroughs, but mundane details–like what everyone ate for dinner or watched on TV–fade away.

Enter the time capsule, a vessel filled with ephemera from the present day, sealed up, and buried for the humans of the future. It’s an idea that’s existed for more than a century: Westinghouse made a time capsule for the 1939 World’s Fair filled with things like cameras and slide rules for opening in the year 6939. In 1940, Thornwell Jacobs, then president of Oglethorpe University, created the Crypt of Civilization time capsule for opening in 8113, which he described as an “archaeological duty.”

Today, the fascination endures. But the real twist is that time capsules aren’t for the future at all–they’re really for the people who make them. That’s the message of a new exhibition called The Present Is the Form of All Life: The Time Capsules of Ant Farm and LST, at the Brooklyn art center Pioneer Works, an art center in Brooklyn.

Ant Farm–a countercultural art, design, and architecture practice active from 1968–1978–frequently explored time capsules in its work. Founded by Chip Lord and Doug Michels, with later members Hudson Marquez and Curtis Schreier, Ant Farm staged elaborate performance pieces that were more about assembling and burying time capsules than their eventual exhumation. The group inaugurated its Time Capsule project in 1972 with the burial of a domestic refrigerator filled with food. Then there was Citizens Time Capsule, an Oldsmobile filled with random donated objects, coated with cement, and buried in Upstate New York in 1975.

Ant Farm regarded most of these homemade time capsules as failures: when Time Capsule was opened in 2000, its contents were dust, while Citizens Time Capsule remains buried because it’s considered an environmental hazard. (“The lesson there is that it’s very difficult for artists to control their work over time,” Lord says.)

Then, in 2008, the group’s second incarnation, LST–founded by Lord, Schreier, and Bruce Tomb–created a modern time capsule for an exhibition at SFMOMA, collecting digital files–like photos and audio files–from people who participated in the artwork. The time capsule on view this fall at Pioneer Works, Ant Farm Media Van v.08, builds on that.

“Everyone I tell about this is kind of scared,” Florenz says. “They want to do it but think, ‘What the hell is on my phone’?”

“We came to realize when we worked on [Media Van v.08] that it doesn’t matter if the time capsule moves forward in a significant way at all,” Tomb says. “It’s about the gathering of content. To put something out there seems to matter less and less. It’s about the moment.”