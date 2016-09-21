Blair Witch: The Challenge Of Following Up The Most Effective Marketing Campaign Ever

A lot of people hated The Blair Witch Project. Obviously, a lot of other people loved it–so much so, in fact, that the film went on to make nearly a quarter of a billion dollars worldwide on a $60,000 budget and spawn an entire genre of horror movie. The reason for the hatred, though, is that many viewers went into theaters expecting the scariest movie of all time, rather than flawlessly executed avante garde cinema. They came for blood and guts and jump scares, not a deceptively amateur slow burn. They felt, understandably, duped by the most effective online marketing campaign in film history.

The creators of The Blair Witch Project were found-footage pioneers who put a lot of work into making sure what was up onscreen actually seemed like found footage. Part of the effort was in the filmmaking itself. The actors do all their own camera work, despite precious little technical expertise, and they improvise all their dialogue based on concepts from the creators. But a lot of the effort went into a marketing campaign that involved a masterful online manipulation designed to trick people into thinking three filmmakers had actually disappeared in the Maryland woods. Obituaries were written. A “documentary” was circulated. A much less hoax-wary nation of internet newbies would search for “Blair Witch” and find materials about the invented mythology, and not the film. The launch was so successful that curiosity-seekers have continued haunting the town of Burkittsville, Maryland to this day. It was the perfect stunt at the perfect time with the perfect medium. By the time the movie made it to wide release in 1999, everybody knew it wasn’t real, but the first wave of festival viewers, who didn’t know that, were so thoroughly terrified that it didn’t matter.

Things are different now. Pretty much nobody thinks anything is real anymore. If a studio tried to sell a fake-documentary as real, the audience would be thoroughly insulted and reflect that by staying home to catch up on Mr. Robot. So when an update of The Blair Witch Project came down the pike at Lionsgate in 2013, the studio had a major challenge on its hands. While filmmakers Adam Wingard and Simon Barrett were figuring out how to make a sequel to the original movie, Lionsgate had to make a sequel to its epochal marketing campaign.

Although the new film, simply titled Blair Witch, suffered from poor reviews and had a lower-than-expected opening weekend, the marketing behind it was orchestrated masterfully. Co.Create recently spoke to a source at Lionsgate who asked not to be named about the challenges and details of the film’s complex rollout, which was handled with scary precision.

In March of 2013, Lionsgate finalized their deal with Wingard and Barrett to make Blair Witch, as the studio ramped up to release the duo’s buzzworthy splatterfest, You’re Next. It was too early in the process to decide how the film would be handled, but the mandate was for everyone to keep quiet about it, including original creators Eduardo Sanchez, Gregg Hale and Dan Myrick, who were told in secret. The cast of the new film were hired under pretense of a different film, auditioning for fake scenes that Barrett had written. They had no idea what movie they would eventually be in, and when they found out, they had to sign Non-Disclosure Agreements.

The Blair Witch Project, 1999 [Photo: courtesy of Artisan Entertainment]

When the marketing team at Lionsgate first started discussing ideas, they immediately decided not to play it straight. Nobody would buy into the reality of the Blair Witch ever again. The team wanted instead to create a smart launch that wouldn’t feel gimmicky and that would honor the legacy of the original. The goal was to sell the movie as something you’d want to see even if it wasn’t a Blair Witch sequel; a movie that would stand on its own. In order to do that, they conjured up an original IP called The Woods. They saw an early cut of Blair Witch and cut a vague trailer for it that didn’t mention witches in any way. Hypothetically, they concluded it could pass as a trailer for a film called The Woods. At that point, they pulled in the filmmakers and presented the idea of launch a fake campaign for a fake movie with Wingard and Barrett’s names on it that had no association to the Blair Witch. The two were intrigued, but they wanted to know what would happen next, after this fake movie was just floating around in the ether. Lionsgate assured them they’d cross that bridge when they got to it.

The studio hosted a top secret early screening of the film for some credible sources who could vouch for their fake movie. Partners like Brad Miska of the popular horror platform Bloody Disgusting saw the film and blurbed it. These positive blurbs figured prominently into two official posters for The Woods, and an official trailer, which was released in May. Miska and the other partners also signed NDAs.