“Dirty 30” Star Mamrie Hart On Her DIY Transition From YouTube To The Big Screen

On the night of the VMAs this past August, Mamrie Hart held forth on the red carpet, dressed in a north-of-the-knee white jumpsuit, a regal cape, and ridiculous heels. Her spotlight strut was cut short, though, by what turned out to be the highlight of her evening: Getting shoved out of the way so that Beyoncé could float by.

“It was like an angel’s laugh,” she says of the sound she heard whilst being removed from the desired footpath. It was a moment that nicely encapsulates the greater moment Hart is having now: On the edge of glory, but still in danger of getting trampled if Queen Bey happens to be around.

Mamrie Hart is not Beyoncé, obviously, but she’s not nobody either. Leagues of lesser YouTube personalities have flirted with fame and floundered in the time since Hart began her unbroken trajectory upwards in 2011. By now, there’s no way of knowing just how people know her. If they aren’t die-hard fans of her occasional video series, You Deserve a Drink, or her bestselling memoir of the same name, maybe they know her from her numerous appearances on @Midnight with Chris Hardwick, where she’s “won the internet” multiple times. (“Weird Al ate my dust,” she says of one memorable appearance.) Pretty soon, though, more people are going to know Hart from her movies.

In 2014, the performer teamed up with her friends and frequent collaborators, Grace Helbig and Hannah Hart, and starred in Camp Takota, which she also wrote. It was a partly autobiographical film about recovering from heartbreak by retreating into nostalgia, and it proved to be a digital hit. Now the trio have reunited in the just-released Dirty 30, which Hart again wrote—only now they have the studio Lionsgate backing them up. Sweetening the seal of legitimacy that a studio lends the film, Dirty 30 will be in some theaters, which fans can demand through a service called Tugg, testing the devotion of the leads’ audience. Helbig and the two Harts (they’re not related) already have an idea of which cities want them most, though, having toured consistently for the last several years.

The day after wrapping Dirty 30, which is set during an epic party for a pivotal birthday, the three flew to Australia, and staged a 7-city tour. This is the pace Mamrie Hart’s life is set to now. She has further projects in the works, but she’s sworn to secrecy, more or less until the Deadline article drops. In the meantime, though, what she can say is that in feature films she may have found her niche, and she hopes to write and execute one a year for as long as she can. As Dirty 30 debuts, Co.Create talked to Hart about how she started making films in the first place.

“I used to write TV pilots with Grace [Helbig] back in the day, way before we had any way to pitch them,” Hart says. “We couldn’t get into a room to save our lives at the time. But we wrote them just to have them. I’m a big proponent of ‘Just be prepared.’ You’ve got some extra time? Get something ready–an outline, a script, something–because then once somebody gives a shit, you can be like, ‘Here’s an arsenal of fun, what do you want to make?'”

Camp Takota, 2014 [Photo: courtesy of RockStream Studios]

“At first it was a little intimidating to move into long-form writing. I’d written a few pilots, but this was different.” Hart says. “I feel like you just have fake it til you make it, though. I was definitely looking at Save The Cat and all the traditional screenwriting stuff as I was writing. I’ve Googled ‘When you want to put the date, what’s that called?’ It was a real learn-as-you-go operation, which, no offense to all those wonderful screenwriting courses, but for me, was the best way to work. It was a real DIY guerrilla-style movie, so it felt on par with YouTube stuff and I didn’t have to get a lot of notes. I definitely just went for it, trying stuff and seeing what happens. Like, the biggest rule of Save the Cat is ‘know the ending’ and it was like three weeks out from production and ours still felt clunky. It kind of felt like a bunch of kids getting together to put on a show for the neighborhood.”