A Guide To Every Doc Mocked In Bill Hader & Fred Armisen’s “Documentary Now!” Season 2

One of the under-praised benefits of the Peak TV era has been the recent explosion in quality documentaries. The rise of streaming platforms like Netflix and Hulu has brought on more venues looking to snap up new and existing docs and, in the case of Making a Murderer, produce their own. With gems like O.J.: Made in America frequently permeating the zeitgeist, it seems that Documentary Now! appeared at just the right time.

Created by the SNL all-star trifecta of Fred Armisen, Bill Hader, and Seth Meyers–with an assist from fellow alum John Mulaney–Documentary Now! is a weekly mockumentary series on IFC. Over the course of last year’s seven episodes, it has managed to single-handedly reinvigorate a satirical genre that’s lost its mojo in recent years. Despite highlights like Best In Show, Brass Eye, and Borat, the 2000s bore a glut of shows and films bearing the fake-doc format. [Insert a Jim from The Office exhausted look to camera here.] Documentary Now!’s innovation is that, instead of parodying the subject matter itself, this show targets specific documentaries. The resulting jokes are recontextualized and multilayered.

Helen Mirren [Photo: David Giesbrecht , courtesy of IFC]

In the world of the series, a show called Documentary Now! has been on the air for 51 seasons. Host Helen Mirren, played by the Oscar winner herself, introduces each week’s entry in a straightforward manner, and what follows might be a horror movie riff on Grey Gardens, or an incendiary send-up of Vice’s too-hip-to-survive drug-drenched escapades–both of which were featured last season. Now that the show is returning to IFC tonight, here is Co.Create‘s guide to all the targets in the second season of Documentary Now! (Maybe next time, Making a Murderer!)

The Source Documentary: The War Room

The Episode It Inspired: The Bunker

In the premiere episode, the classic political doc gets a local focus remix. The D.A. Pennebaker-directed original followed strategists James Carville and George Stephanopoulos on the campaign trail for Bill Clinton in 1992. The Bunker shifts the action to a much lower stakes election, the gubernatorial election in Ohio, with Armisen playing the Stephanopoulos role (Alvin Panagoulious) and Hader reviving his Carville impression from SNL (although here the character is called Teddy Redbones).

The Source Documentary: Jiro Dreams of Sushi

The Episode It Inspired: Juan Likes Rice & Chicken

Back in 2011, Jiro Dreams of Sushi captured the dedication that went into operating one of the world’s top sushi restaurants, along with the internal family tension that goes along with maintaining it. The Documentary Now! version moves the action south of the border, and takes some funny shots at foodie culture. This episode offers one of the show’s premier pleasures: a counterbalance of sweetness with silliness that makes viewers actually care about these characters.

The Source Documentary: Swimming to Cambodia

The Episode It Inspired: Parker Gail’s Location Is Everything

The first of two Jonathan Demme films parodied this season, Swimming to Cambodia is the cinematic version of a monologue Spalding Gray used to perform in New York City in the ’80s. In it, the actor and writer discusses his time spent in Southeast Asia, among other more metaphysical pursuits. Fred Armisen recreates the spare style of Gray’s stage show, but turns it into an exegesis on real estate and his troubled marriage.

The Source Documentary: Stop Making Sense

The Episode It Inspired: Final Transmission

One of the standout episodes on the first season of Documentary Now! was the two-part musical episode, Gentle and Soft: The Story of the Blue Jean Committee. It was a take off of the Eagles that found sometime musician Armisen in his comfort zone. (The songs were actually pretty great.) Considering that this episode is a take off of the seminal Talking Heads film, often cited as the greatest musical documentary ever, expect big things.