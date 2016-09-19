Even As A Child Star, Mara Wilson Knew She Wanted To Be A Writer

Every single day, somebody tells Mara Wilson she’s ugly. As a former child star, it’s an unfortunate, inevitable reality. On the positive side, her hard-earned immunity to this kind of abuse has saved some shock in dealing with the internet bristle worms she may attract in her new career as a writer.

One problem with being incredibly successful incredibly young is that it comes with a crushing, persistent fear of peaking early. In the case of Mara Wilson, that fear proved founded. In the early-’90s, she melted hearts as Robin Williams’s “goddamn kid” in Mrs. Doubtfire, and etched an eternal portrait of pluck and poise as Roald Dahl’s Matilda. A few years later, though, she was out of the business, for a varied list of complex reasons. But being incredibly successful incredibly young doesn’t mean you’re only allowed to succeed at one thing forever. With her first book, Where Am I Now?: True Stories of Girlhood and Accidental Fame, Wilson seems less like a former child star-turned-writer than a writer who once had an acting phase.

Now at age 29, Wilson is an essayist, a comedy writer, a live storyteller with a recurring show in New York, and a sharp, widely beloved Twitterer. Years ago, she’d been alternately writing a young adult novel and working on a screenplay when she took a break to write a piece for Cracked. That piece, “7 Reasons Child Stars Go Crazy,” ultimately racked up over 4 million views online. It also attracted the attention of a number of publishers, who realized not only did Wilson have a story to tell, she had an elegant way of telling it.

With Where Am I Now?, the former actress makes good on that promise. The book details, in a series of essays, what it’s like to go through your awkward phase under the glare of the public eye, and what happens when people confuse you with your most famous character for years afterward. There’s also the revelation that even as a young girl on the set of Miracle on 34th Street, she was already something of a storyteller. On the eve of her debut memoir’s release, Wilson spoke to Co.Create about how she went from that point to realizing a full-on career shift into writing.

Mrs. Doubtfire, 1993 [Photo: courtesy of 20th Century Fox]

“Writing was always my secret desire. It was always something that in the back of my head I wanted to do,” Wilson says. “I wrote a lot of stories on the sets of movies. On Matilda, I wrote several. I feel like my internal monologue kind of shifted based on whatever I was reading at the time, so when I was reading a lot of middle-grade stuff my internal monologue was me being like ‘I did this today and I really hope I can do this.’ Sort of this Beverly Cleary thing that I was reading. But when I was reading scripts all the time, I started thinking in dialogue. I think it wasn’t really until college that it sort of crystallized. I knew I wanted to study theater, so I took a playwriting class and also a class that was basically, you have 10 minutes to do whatever you wanted on stage. And that was when I thought, hey, maybe I can actually do this.”

Where Am I Now?: True Stories of Girlhood and Accidental Fame

“I was probably in late high school when those ‘Where Are They Now?’ posts started,” Wilson says. “It would happen on websites I would read, and I would have a panic attack because like, oh god, what do they know about me? Turns out they didn’t really know very much about me at all. It took me a while to realize this but Matilda really did mean something to a generation of girls. They were trying to figure it out and some of them were like, ‘Oh, she’s so ugly, she can’t get a job anymore, she lost confidence, she became depressed because of her mother dying,’ all of which I guess are kind of true in a way. I look back now on [an early blog post she wrote addressing whether she still acts] and I think that the frustration I had at that time really comes through. I think that it did come out of wanting to sort of claim my narrative. And I don’t think I had totally made peace with having played Matilda at that point.”

Matilda, 1996 [Photo: courtesy of TriStar Pictures]

“My parents tried so hard to keep me normal, but I think entitlement finds a way to creep in,” Wilson says. “I had the experience lots of kids in the ‘gifted’ program have: You believe that you’re smart and talented because you’re told you’re smart and talented, but then when you mess up, you’re terrified because you feel like it’s going to take away your smarts and talent. I sort of had that to an extreme and I think I took it for granted while at the same time never fully believing it. But all that stuff is like air into a balloon, and that air can be let out at any time. Grandiosity doesn’t last. So it was very hard for me because I was very afraid for a very long time to make mistakes, and I wish that I had realized that it was okay to make mistakes, that not everybody was watching me all the time, that I could embarrass myself and it would be okay. It was something I definitely learned in high school and in college with writing and with theater–to take risks and embarrass yourself in front of people. You have to fail in order to succeed.”