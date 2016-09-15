How Husband-Wife Designers Sachin & Babi Are Reinventing Evening Wear

Maybe you’ve admired (and envied) the woman in sparkly sneakers at a cocktail party. Or spotted a jumpsuit at a black-tie gala. Or realized that your classic white T-shirt is a perfect match for the brocade skirt idling in the back of your closet. Dress codes, once a set of rigid rules about how women should adorn themselves, have evolved.

Women are ready for a change—but many brands are not. Most continue to follow the same playbook, particularly in evening wear, with looks designed to check the box on “black tie” or “cocktail.”

[Photo: Alyssa Greenberg]

Sachin & Babi, on the other hand, sees these disappearing boundaries as an opportunity. The New York-based fashion label, led by husband-and-wife team Sachin and Babi Ahluwalia, made its name over the last seven years with sophisticated silhouettes and bold colors. In its early years, Sachin & Babi hewed to tradition.

“There was this gold standard that a lot of the senior designers set: This is evening wear—beaded tulle dress and big princess gowns,” Sachin says. Sachin & Babi looks reflected that standard, with heavy fabrics and a ladylike sense of occasion.

Sachin and Babi Ahluwalia [Photo: Alyssa Greenberg]

Then, this past year, the husband-wife team started to pay closer attention to customer feedback offered up at their trunk shows—and ultimately decided to turn their approach to evening wear on its head.

“The world does not dictate the way she dresses, she is dictating it today,” Sachin says, referring to the modern fashion client.

The results were on display last week at the Sachin & Babi showcase in Manhattan’s Meatpacking District. Models stood tall in the dappled September light, wearing soft lace and ruffles that fluttered as they shifted their weight and slowly changed poses. At the window, ballerinas in signature looks from the collection moved through the classic positions, en pointe.