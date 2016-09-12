“Don’t Tarnish The Star”: How To Manage The Most Valuable Sports Brand In The World

The first conversation Charlotte Jones Anderson ever had about how to run the Dallas Cowboys was about hot pants. Anderson was 23 years old, fresh out of college and working in politics in Washington, D.C., when her father, Jerry Jones, who had just purchased the team, called her up.

“He asked me what hot pants where, and I thought–‘Of all the things you’ve got to worry about, why are you worried about hot pants?’ And he said, ‘There’s a line of cheerleaders at my office that are thinking that I’m going to change their iconic uniform from hot pants to biker shorts, and I don’t even know where the cheerleading studio is! Could you come down and help me figure out this problem?'” She laughs. “Well, I went down to Dallas, and sure enough, there were stories flying all over the place. But that was the first thing I learned: To respect the iconography of the tradition, and the legacy of what the Dallas Cowboys stood for.”

Charlotte Jones Anderson

Jones asked his daughter to stay in Texas, and she told him that she didn’t know anything about running a football team. “He was quick to say, ‘Well, neither do I,'” she recalls. Without a counter-argument, Jones resigned from the staff of Arkansas Representative Tommy Robinson and began the job of managing the Cowboys. “When I finally moved to Dallas, my first day in my office, he comes by and tells me, ‘First, find a way to stop losing money. And second, whatever you do–don’t tarnish the star.’ That was 27 years ago.”

Anderson says that “don’t tarnish the star” has been the guiding principle for managing the brand of the Dallas Cowboys for nearly three decades now. It’s been an effective one, too. Jones bought the Cowboys for $140 million in 1989. This year, according to Forbes, the ‘Boys are the most valuable sports franchise in the world, with a valuation of $4 billion–topping, for the first time since the list premiered in 2010, the European soccer franchises. So how does a woman who insists that “a brand is what you do to cattle” manage the brand of the Dallas Cowboys?

People love the Cowboys–and football in general–for a lot of reasons, but Anderson knows the thing that keeps them coming back. “We’re a respite where people go to get away from their problems, and where people go to aspire to reach greatness, and to look at people who struggle and fight every day to be at the peak of their game,” Anderson says. “It’s very important that we recognize the legacy and accomplishments of Tom Landry, Bob Lilly, Roger Staubach, Troy Aikman, all of those who made legendary contributions to what the Cowboys are about–but we also recognize that we can’t just rely on tradition, because then you become nostalgic. Our game is about competition, and people really want to know how you’re going to win the ball game on Sunday. That’s what it’s all about–how are you going to lift me out? So we have to completely respect the fact that we are here to entertain people, to take them away from from what gives them stress during the day, and give them something that they can celebrate.”

Before unrestricted free agency entered the NFL in the early ’90s, teams tended to keep their stars for the bulk of their careers. Now, of course, it’s much harder to find a “Cowboy for life” player like a Troy Aikman or Roger Staubach. So Anderson says that there’s a dynamic between investing in players that fans can love as Cowboys without letting any player mean more than the star on his helmet.

“When we draft a player, what you’re looking at first is are they going to be a performer on the field–that drives every decision. We don’t draft wondering if that guy’s going to be on the cover of a magazine,” she stresses. “But when they land here, they look at the opportunity that surrounds them, and we look at how can we instill the values of our brand into them, and get them to recognize the responsibility that comes with wearing the star, and emphasize the importance of being connected with the community. We want them to know what that value does not only for our community, but what it will do for them individually. The opportunity for them do something great is there if they handle it the right way, so we don’t go into it with our plan for our brand being, ‘We need a player for this’–we’ve never let a single player define our brand in the past, and you can’t do that in the future. It’s a collective thing. Once you put a star on your helmet, you are a part of the Dallas Cowboys, and that’s what the brand is all about.”