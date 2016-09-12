Alphabet’s Verily Is Getting Deeper Into Diabetes Management

Verily announced today that it is teaming up with pharmaceutical giant Sanofi to fund and spin out a new venture, Cambridge, Mass.-based Onduo, which is focused on helping clinicians and their patients manage the disease. The companies have tapped a new CEO to lead the startup, trained emergency-medicine physician Joshua Riff, from United Healthcare-owned Optum.

Onduo’s team is focusing initially on type 2 diabetes, which is the most common form of the disease.

It’s still early days, but Riff tells me that he intends to integrate a suite of novel and existing hardware, software, and services to address a variety of challenges for those with diabetes and ultimately improve patient outcomes. “There are lots of solutions that only solve one problem,” he says. “We’re taking a step back to find out the problems that a person with diabetes wants to have solved.”

For companies like Verily, formerly known as Google’s Life Sciences, the timing is right to focus on diabetes. The disease affects some 29 million people in the United States alone, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In 2012, the total cost of managing diabetes in the U.S. was put at $245 billion.

And that’s not to mention the potential complications associated with the disease. “What I have seen is the many downstream consequences of this disease,” says Jessica Mega, a cardiologist and Verily’s chief medical officer. “Clinicians are concerned about eye disease, kidney disease, heart disease, depression.”

A variety of technologies have hit the market in recent years for patients with diabetes, including apps and wearables, to help them track their insulin levels, get healthier, and manage their medications. But even with this battery of new tools, the disease is still overwhelming for many patients. “We see a huge daily friction,” says Riff. One of the problems is that these technologies don’t connect to each other, in many cases–that’s a problem that Apple is also trying to solve with its HealthKit platform–and that it’s still highly expensive and time-consuming to manage the disease.