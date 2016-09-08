How The iPhone 7 And 7 Plus Could Jumpstart A New Sales “Super Cycle” For Apple

Over the last two quarters Apple suffered its first-ever downturn in iPhone sales, a trend that caused quite a stir in the financial community, where the groundbreaking device was seen as something of a perpetual out-performer. Some analysts said iPhone sales had peaked. Others predicted sales would be flat for the next four quarters.

But another theory also emerged: that iPhone sales were only at a lull, and that we could soon see the next “super cycle” of iPhone sales—perhaps starting in 2017.

With the introduction of new iPhones this week, Apple could actually be jumpstarting this super cycle of iPhone sales and upgrades. That’s because it’s introduced some key features in the iPhone 7, and because of its successful “iPhone Every Year” program.

One new feature that could be a big draw for upgraders is the dual-lens camera on the iPhone 7 Plus. When Apple introduced the first iPhone, it included a camera, and from that point on camera phones have had an impact on the point-and-shoot camera market. The most important camera in your life is the one you have with you when you need it, and more often than not, that’s the one on your smartphone. Ever since Apple first introduced the iPhone, users hoped and expected its camera would get better and better every year.

Thankfully, Apple has continued to evolve the quality and capability of iPhone cameras, and the current 12-megapixel rear camera on the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus are among the best in any smartphone today.

However, the iPhone 7 Plus, with its dual-lens camera with greater image quality and capabilities, is closer to a DSLR than a point-and-shoot camera. That could cause serious interest in the new iPhone 7 Plus among upgraders and new customers, and drive many to upgrade their iPhones in the next year.

Dual cameras that infringe on the DSLR camera market could be a game-changer for Apple (and DSLR camera vendors). It could force all premium smartphones in this direction. To be clear, this dual camera will not replace a DSLR for serious photographers. But it will give those who upgrade to this iPhone model some DSLR features, and for many, that will be enough to satisfy their picture-taking needs.