You Can Now Buy A Mini-Airstream Trailer For $35K

Airstream, the company behind the iconic “silver bullet” trailer, has just released a new lightweight trailer model called Basecamp . Small and sleek, it’s perfect for towing behind a small SUV. And at $35,000, it’s a lot more affordable than the classic Airstream . It’s like a tiny house on two wheels.

Basecamp is just over 16 feet long and weighs 3,000 pounds. Contrast that with the company’s classic trailer, which is more than 31 feet, weighs 7,300 pounds, and starts around $135,000.

Basecamp, which sleeps two people, seems custom-built for tech-dependent millenials. It comes equipped with a built-in, lockable technology dock with USB ports, plus a solar kit and complimentary Bose bluetooth speaker. It also fits a tiny kitchen (with mini fridge, microwave, sink, and stove), a tinier bathroom (with toilet and shower), and a sitting area that coverts into a double size bed. It also has heating and air conditioning.

The trailer’s design takes advantage of every inch of space, with many features having multiple uses–the shower head can be used outdoors to wash off equipment or dirty feet; the sink and stove fold down for more counter space when they’re not being used. There’s a rear hatch at the back for the kayaks or mountain bikes. Panoramic windows remind you that you’re actually out adventuring, not just bringing your tiny apartment along with you.

[All Photos: courtesy Airstream]