How Machine Learning Can Speed The Spread Of Solar-Powered Homes

For all its promise of delivering a bold future, the green energy industry is still decidedly low tech when it comes to moving merchandise. Solar panels are still sold door-to-door, a slow and expensive process that has impeded the industry’s growth.

Now, a California startup thinks it has a solution, using sophisticated data science to find consumers likely to adopt solar power and let them know just how much they can save on their electric bills. PowerScout, a machine-learning-enabled eCommerce platform for solar energy, aims to eliminate marketing costs that, according to CEO Attila Toth, can exceed the cost of the actual equipment for some green-power vendors.

“This is very absurd—very crazy,” Toth says. “[I]f somebody is trying to go solar, that person is going to pay more for the sales guy, for the marketing costs, than for the panels themselves, and that’s the reality today.”

PowerScout, which was founded in 2014 and has received $5.2 million in funding, including an award from the Department of Energy’s SunShot Initiative announced this week, uses a mix of data from commercial databases and LIDAR imaging to predict which households are most likely to be interested in using solar energy. The company began sales in the first quarter of this year and has since signed customers in four states, with sales increasing each month, says Toth.

The map shows how much solar radiation that neighborhood is receiving. It takes into account the height of the buildings, vegetation and other objects that could cast shade on an area. The red pixels receive the most sunlight and the blue pixels receive the least.

Families with fuel-efficient cars are much more inclined to be interested in powering their homes on green energy, for instance, and other factors like education levels, household size, credit scores—since most solar installations are financed—and income levels all factor in, Toth says.

“Lower-income families, they adopt because this is cost savings every month to the bottom line, zero money down,” while higher-income families adopt more for reasons for prestige, he says. “The middle-income households are the ones where most of the marketing dollars need to spend on convincing.”

And more generally, areas that already have a high degree of solar adoption are likely to see more, he says.