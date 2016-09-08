Dollar Shave Club And Jimmy Kimmel Bring Cousin Sal’s NFL Gambling Skills To Facebook

Last year, Sal Iacono went on a ridiculous hot streak as an NFL gambling expert for ESPN’s Sportcenter. Now Iacono–a writer on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and frequent guest on the Bill Simmons Podcast–is branching out his brand with the help of Dollar Shave Club and Facebook with a new online show called “Cousin Sal’s Sure Thing.”

The new branded series will feature Cousin Sal flying to Vegas every Friday to place real bets, and talk to comedians like Kimmel, athletes and celebrities to debate and dissect his picks, and make fantasy football predictions. Then on Sundays, Sal and his buddies will go Live on Facebook, giving impromptu color and commentary on the day’s action at halftimes, while recalibrating odds and picking some games to double-down on as the NFL action plays on.

As the sole sponsor, Dollar Shave Club’s brand and products will be integrated into every aspect of the show. Dollar Shave Club worked with Facebook’s Creative Shop to insure the content series was built for mobile and the News Feed. The program will run two segments per week during the entire 22-week football season.

“When the opportunity to partner with Cousin Sal and Jimmy Kimmel to bring this type of content to guys through Facebook came up, we were excited to participate,” says Dollar Shave Club founder and CEO Michael Dubin, who sold the company to Unilever in July. “We’re always looking for new ways to reach guys and make their experience with our brand enjoyable. This project with Facebook allows our brand to be part of fun, engaging content in an environment where consumers are looking for entertainment.”

Head of Facebook Creative Shop Studio Keenan Pridmore says the deal came about after content studio Fresno Inc. approached with the idea, which they had developed with Jimmy Kimmel. “We loved the potential it had to drive a ton of value for the people that matter to Dollar Shave Club,” says Pridmore. “Our Creative Shop team then worked closely with Fresno to build the concept for mobile and design for the News Feed. The real magic in this Dollar Shave Club program is that it was built from the ground up, first and foremost for the mobile space and designed to thrive in feed, based on the type of content football fans want and how they’re consuming it.”