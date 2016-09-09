Supermodels And The Fashion Industry Join Forces To Save The Elephants

WHO: Elephant Crisis Fund, Blood

WHY WE CARE: If the cream of fashion royalty is getting behind this drive to end the slaughter of elephants, then who are we to argue? Supermodels past and present, from to Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington and Linda Evangelista to Doutzen Kroes, Cara Delevingne, Emily Ratajkowski, Kendall Jenner, Adriana Lima and Miranda Kerr are all involved, along with many others. Who needs paid media when you can tap into this kind of collective social power?

They’re joining forces to support the #knotonmyplanet campaign, devised by creative consultancy, Blood, for the Elephant Crisis Fund, a joint venture between Save the Elephants and Wildlife Conservation Network. It’s a simple premise: since elephants never forget, tie a memory-jogging knot to show you will never forget elephants, share pics of your knot and donate to the cause. It kicks off September 9 during New York Fashion Week.

Emily Ratajkowski

And it’s not just models. Robin Wright narrates the video, Pearl Jam supplied the music, and designers and fashion houses are on board. Tiffany has donated a vintage elephant brooch for auction; Karl Lagerfeld and Grace Coddington are drawing elephants. The Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation is matching donations up to $1 million. Snapchat is making elephant filters. The list goes on. Expect social feeds to get very knotty indeed.