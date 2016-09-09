To Stop Trump, Facebook Cofounder Dustin Moskovitz Is Giving $20 Million

Facebook cofounder Dustin Moskovitz and his wife, Cari Tuna, just gave $20 million to Hillary Clinton’s election campaign. The duo, who have a net worth of $10.5 billion, have generally stayed out of politics to focus on philanthropic causes, but backed Clinton because they believe her views are far less polarizing, questionable, and divisive for the country than Donald Trump’s.

The full rationale is explained in an open letter entitled “Compelled to Act” on Medium.

“Donald Trump must be stopped, and that doesn’t mean you need to think of his supporters as bad people.”

This donation is personal and not affiliated with any particular social good group. But Moskovitz says he views blocking Trump from the Oval Office as the ultimate charitable act. “Absolutely. I’m not sure how else I might be thinking about it,” he tells Co.Exist. “The key message I want people to hear is basically twofold: Donald Trump must be stopped and that doesn’t mean you need to think of his supporters as bad people.”

In the letter, Moskovitz emphasizes that he believes strongly in the democratic ideal of different parties challenging each other’s ideas. “This cycle is different,” he writes. “The polarization in America today has yielded a race that is about much more than policies and ideas. It has become a referendum on who we want to be—as individuals, as a nation, and as a society.”

From his perspective, the battle of Trump against Clinton is really about whether to build a society through tribalism (Trump) or interdependence (Clinton). “I think years ago tribalism made a lot more sense, and that the world has changed,” he says. “In my view, those who are a part of the Republican platform haven’t accepted that fact. They are still living in the past and making decisions in that context. I believe we are really capable of helping every human on earth thrive.” To that end, Clinton’s agenda may not be perfect but would be a strong step in the right direction.

Moskovitz and Tuna have already signed the Giving Pledge, a commitment among billionaires to donate at least half of their net worth, and are practitioners of “giving while living,” another philosophy that advocates spending now to make lasting change within your own lifetime. At the same time, Trump himself hasn’t been invited to take the Giving Pledge. As Bill Gates coyly noted in a recent interview, “He hasn’t been known for his philanthropy. He’s been known for other things.” (Trump also may not be a billionaire, and therefore ineligible in the first place.)

The couple pioneered Good Ventures, a foundation based on the theory of effective altruism, or an evidence-based, impact-driven approach to giving. They also use GiveWell, a charity evaluator for cost-effectiveness, and share their results publicly through the Open Philanthropy Project. In that spirit, Moskovitz says he and his wife did some complicated math on whether $20 million might be best spent elsewhere, but consider the fallout from a Trump presidency insurmountable. “Let’s just say there were a lot of spreadsheets,” he says. “We felt this was at least as good [as anything else].”